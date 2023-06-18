Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a...
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:39 AM on June 18, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Dom Lucre has a gift, and that gift is tricking lots and lots of Lefties into reading and sharing threads about their heroes like Bill and Hillary Clinton that ultimately show them for the corrupt and evil frauds they really are.

And he's done it again, this time with Hillary and Haiti (and an interesting Epstein connection).

Take a look:

And here we go.

Meep.

So much meep.

Keep going.

Did you guys know any of this? We did not know any of this.

Hrm.

So how much actually went to Haiti?

We hardly blame them. 

Yikes.

What a tangled web we weave, yadda yadda yadda ... especially if we're Hillary Clinton.

***

***

Tags: EPSTEIN HAITI HILLARY CLINTON

