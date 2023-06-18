Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

Dom Lucre has a gift, and that gift is tricking lots and lots of Lefties into reading and sharing threads about their heroes like Bill and Hillary Clinton that ultimately show them for the corrupt and evil frauds they really are.

And he's done it again, this time with Hillary and Haiti (and an interesting Epstein connection).

Take a look:

THREAD: Proof Hillary Clinton deserves a Nobel Peace. Prize for what the Clinton Foundation did to Haiti. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

And here we go.

On August 7, 2020, The FBI announced a new investigation on email leaks from Hillary that verified how the Clintons supported child abductor Laura Silsby” including an email “where they literally priced how much it costs to transport children.”



Pricing: https://t.co/gnHoxwlHy0 pic.twitter.com/maPiVwZv3y — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

Laura Silsby, former director of The New Life Children's Refuge, is the individual in question. On January 29, 2010, she was arrested attempting to abduct 33 children from Haiti. It has been reported that the majority of these children were not even orphans and had families. pic.twitter.com/0AV8J8v8wm — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

Meep.

So much meep.

Keep going.

Hillary Clinton and Laura have emails dating back to 2001 found in Laura's archives discussing her NGO. Despite Laura's claims of planning to construct an orphanage in the Dominican Republic, their authorities said no application was submitted by her so she relocated to Haiti. pic.twitter.com/uCozPfGzRB — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

Upon assuming a prominent role in Haiti, Hillary Clinton reportedly intervened to secure the release of Laura Silsby, who had been detained on charges of human trafficking. Laura’s attorney was Jorge Puello Torres, convicted sex trafficker



Jorge Torres: https://t.co/GZLTBbo5QE pic.twitter.com/jA5uMSu9iv — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

Did you guys know any of this? We did not know any of this.

The Clintons were behind Haiti global response. The Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC) was created after the earthquake and Bill Clinton was selected as co-chair, Hillary Clinton was still Secretary of State thus was responsible for channeling USAID relief spending to Haiti pic.twitter.com/L6sAInUG88 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

On March 20, 2015, The Washington Post published an article verifying that Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham was added to advisory board of VCS Mining which mine gold in Haiti by obtaining 1 of 2 very rare gold exploitation permit which was the first given in over 50 years. pic.twitter.com/QZ9kXwtc24 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

Hrm.

"Immediately after the earthquake, the Clintons also collected about $30 million for Haiti through the Clinton Foundation. From the foundation's taxes, we know that only about 10 percent of funds were spent on charity, so only about $3 million were spent on Haiti. #MORBLEU pic.twitter.com/8IOb3Bll1V — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

"In their biggest project, the Clintons used $400 million in aid and US taxpayer funds to build what amounted to a sweatshop," the website read, referring to yet another controversial project kicked off by the Clintons in Haiti — the Caracol Industrial Park. pic.twitter.com/EOMjOLGPpj — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

Hillary Clinton raised over $13 billion with the Clinton-Bush-Haiti Fund of January 16, 2010, she also recruited Hollywood to gain an additional $57 million in 24 hours with her January 22, 2010 “High Hopes for Haiti Concert.” The Clinton/Bush Fund banner is visible. pic.twitter.com/6RPRiiyc7f — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

So how much actually went to Haiti?

Donald Trump was the only presidential candidate who highlighted the Clinton-backed earthquake recovery project in Haiti was an absolute scam, Dr. Dady Chery, a Haitian-born journalist, told Sputnik, adding that Haitian-Americans aren't the only ones who want the Clintons in jail pic.twitter.com/N5jrg6RHIX — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

"Many aspects of Clinton's dictatorship continue today. First, there is the fact that more than 96% of Haiti's reconstruction funds have disappeared properties” Haitian born journalist Dr. Cherry told Sputnik on November 23, 2016. Democrats, why is most of this info archived? pic.twitter.com/6cS8tvIJvE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

On July 6, 2007, a 23-page letter from Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt stated that Epstein was Co-founder of the Clinton Global Initiative which became the Clinton Foundation. The letter was tied to a successful plea deal before Epstein was charged. pic.twitter.com/pil82RYHfA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

As of today Haitians inside and outside of America are still protesting against Hillary Clinton, The nation of Haiti claims that they feel as if they have been robbed of their wealth, resources and children. @WeAreMorbleu pic.twitter.com/hg3x2ZhdpI — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

We hardly blame them.

Yikes.

On November 6, 2016, an email leak from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign revealed that Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton, had her wedding paid for utilizing relief Haiti relief funds from the Clinton Foundation. Ghislaine Maxwelll was also a guest pic.twitter.com/loXFqx8fcp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2023

What a tangled web we weave, yadda yadda yadda ... especially if we're Hillary Clinton.

***

***

