Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:24 PM on June 16, 2023

CNN covered the Muslim-majority city of Hamtramck, MI after their city council decided to permanently ban the display of Pride flags on public property.

This really does make sense because public property should represent the public, not an agenda or a narrative.

We know we're such haters and stuff.

Our bad.

Take a look:

From CNN:

As communities across the United States celebrate June as Pride Month, a city near Detroit, Michigan, has voted to permanently ban the display of Pride flags on public property.

Hamtramck’s city council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the controversial resolution, which restricts the city from flying any “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags” on public grounds, according to meeting minutes.

Residents and businesses will not be restricted from flying Pride or other flags on private property.

The resolution, brought by city council member Mohammed Hassan, says that the city will not provide special treatment to any group of people. City council members shared that flying a Pride flag could potentially lead to other “radical or racist groups” asking for their flags to be flown.'

LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)
Sam J.

Huh.

OilfieldRando pointed something out about how CNN covered this very same Muslim community just two years ago:

Gosh, what changed?

HA HA HA HA

Kidding. We all know damn well what changed.

Just a simple reminder of who they really are.

Definitely. If Democrats think for even a moment the people they're letting flood over our border will vote Republican they'll be front and center demanding we secure the border. 

But do we? Do we REALLY?

***

LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)
