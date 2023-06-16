Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag

CNN covered the Muslim-majority city of Hamtramck, MI after their city council decided to permanently ban the display of Pride flags on public property.

This really does make sense because public property should represent the public, not an agenda or a narrative.

We know we're such haters and stuff.

Our bad.

Take a look:

As communities across the United States celebrate June as Pride Month, a city near Detroit, Michigan, has voted to permanently ban the display of Pride flags on public property https://t.co/P8au0dX0w4 — CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2023

From CNN:

As communities across the United States celebrate June as Pride Month, a city near Detroit, Michigan, has voted to permanently ban the display of Pride flags on public property. Hamtramck’s city council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the controversial resolution, which restricts the city from flying any “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags” on public grounds, according to meeting minutes. Residents and businesses will not be restricted from flying Pride or other flags on private property.

The resolution, brought by city council member Mohammed Hassan, says that the city will not provide special treatment to any group of people. City council members shared that flying a Pride flag could potentially lead to other “radical or racist groups” asking for their flags to be flown.'

Huh.

OilfieldRando pointed something out about how CNN covered this very same Muslim community just two years ago:

CNN reporting on Hamtramck in 2021 vs CNN reporting on Hamtramck in 2023.



Put it in the Louvre. https://t.co/8gKSsLChAt pic.twitter.com/Hra7yzxNNO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 16, 2023

Gosh, what changed?

HA HA HA HA

Kidding. We all know damn well what changed.

They did the meme pic.twitter.com/x8zDZlUkpz — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 16, 2023

This is gold 😂 — Rusty Kuntz (@mounty731) June 16, 2023

Just a simple reminder of who they really are.

The biggest freakout you'll ever see is when the left realizes that the millions upon millions they are letting in the country are on the other side of their culture war. When they grasp that--the military will start droning illegals and putting mine fields along the border. — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) June 16, 2023

Definitely. If Democrats think for even a moment the people they're letting flood over our border will vote Republican they'll be front and center demanding we secure the border.

Amazing post. U gotta love cnn https://t.co/zZImRfhHtg — Jack Allen (@COJACpodcast) June 16, 2023

But do we? Do we REALLY?

