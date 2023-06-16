LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags...
Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER...
David Axelrod implies sending illegal immigrants to Dem-run areas isn't something Jesus wo...
Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would...
Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and...
CNN seems pretty struck by parenting study that shouldn't be striking to anyone...
Gavin Newsom has hot new terminology for people/businesses fleeing S.F.
Liar liar pants on FUEGO! Biden makes up ridiculous LIE about kids speaking...
Space Force Lt. Gen. proudly rejects members from 'anti-LGBTQ+' states and Ron DeSantis...
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'
Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's...
APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their...
Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck u...
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes...

Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or care about) goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:03 PM on June 16, 2023
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Awww, look at that. Trump finally decided to throw The Lincoln Project a little somethin'-somethin' ... and they were so excited that he paid any attention to them whatsoever that they wrote a thread getting all big and bad.

Nobody wants Trump as the GOP nominee more than TLP.

Not even that Alex guy.

Seriously, Rick Wilson's merry band of lawn flamingos DESPERATELY needs Trump because there is no money in going after DeSantis, Scott, Haley, Pence, or Christie. Nothing pays more than Trump hate.

They are just SO thirsty!

Right.

That's why he wants you guys investigated ... ROFL.

C'mon, we all know why they should really be investigated.

They so badly want the idiots who have been funding their big houses and big boats to believe Trump is 'seething' about them. It's sorta sad.

Recommended

LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)
Sam J.

Not quite as sad as the dipsticks who give them money, but still.

And of course, the grift.

Oh, they're not hurt.

They can hardly contain their ... excitement.

Ahem.

This editor still believes they were covering for Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats.

Just sayin'.

Never let them forget who they really are.

***

Related:

Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT

APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: RICK WILSON TRUMP THE LINCOLN PROJECT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag
Sam J.
Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT
Sam J.
Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would want to live in North Dakota
Sarah D
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'
justmindy
Space Force Lt. Gen. proudly rejects members from 'anti-LGBTQ+' states and Ron DeSantis has thoughts
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch) Sam J.