Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or care about) goes SO wrong

Awww, look at that. Trump finally decided to throw The Lincoln Project a little somethin'-somethin' ... and they were so excited that he paid any attention to them whatsoever that they wrote a thread getting all big and bad.

Nobody wants Trump as the GOP nominee more than TLP.

Not even that Alex guy.

Seriously, Rick Wilson's merry band of lawn flamingos DESPERATELY needs Trump because there is no money in going after DeSantis, Scott, Haley, Pence, or Christie. Nothing pays more than Trump hate.

They are just SO thirsty!

THREAD🧵



Coward. The former president and leading contender for the GOP nomination is calling for us to be criminally investigated and charged with crimes for exercising our first amendment right. pic.twitter.com/zpbVfAzhkD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2023

Right.

That's why he wants you guys investigated ... ROFL.

C'mon, we all know why they should really be investigated.

He ordered Bill Barr to go after us in 2020, 3 years later he's still seething. He abused his power in office, now he wants to do it all again. He'll do anything to silence his harshest critics, a play directly out of the authoritarian playbook. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2023

They so badly want the idiots who have been funding their big houses and big boats to believe Trump is 'seething' about them. It's sorta sad.

Not quite as sad as the dipsticks who give them money, but still.

We will never stop doing what no one else can do - kicking around in Trump's brain and driving him insane. When he's mad, we're winning.



Help us keep it up: https://t.co/b1y3zG9VqK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2023

And of course, the grift.

Well, you are a group of pedos, so what were you expecting? pic.twitter.com/qVc01kbtW2 — 🇺🇸Bluzguitar🚫🐂💩 (@bluzguitar) June 16, 2023

Y’all at the Lincoln project are so obsessed with him and tweet about him everyday non stop. He makes one tweet about y’all and you’re acting hurt 😂 grow up — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) June 16, 2023

Oh, they're not hurt.

They can hardly contain their ... excitement.

Ahem.

But you don’t think 1/2 the country & Trump are allowed to use the 1st Amendment. How are those actors doing you hired to pretend to be right-wingers agitators in VA?🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 16, 2023

This editor still believes they were covering for Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats.

Just sayin'.

Yes. I agree that the Lincoln Project and its founders should be invedtigated and prosecuted. — Scott A McMillan (@scott4670) June 16, 2023

Never let them forget who they really are.

