Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP

You guys remember Amy McGrath, yes? She thought she could beat Mitch McConnell?

Yeah, that didn't happen.

Welp, a couple of days ago, Amy tried to dunk on the GOP for calling out the number of people literally living paycheck-to-paycheck under Biden ... seems she didn't like the truth. So she pulled PART of a headline for her tweet claiming it was far worse under Trump. The way she framed it, it looked like things have improved under Biden.

Which we all know is a freakin' lie.

See for yourself:

Meet Amy McGrath. Yesterday she went viral after falsely claiming in 2019 that 78% of Americans lived paycheck to paycheck in an attempt to dunk on the GOP.



The reality: The photo she used was a headline from an article posted in 2019, but she failed to mention that the… pic.twitter.com/tVAIhtzFJn — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 15, 2023

It was 2017.

Right after Trump took over.

So technically, another Democrat's economy.

Here’s the post in which she left out important details https://t.co/Z42rDzYqL9 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 15, 2023

Yeah, those are pretty important details.

Nice try, Amy.

But NOPE.

I get flashbacks to her ads for KY senate when I see her 😖 — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) June 15, 2023

Us too.

Bad stuff.

Formerly Andrew? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 15, 2023

*cough cough*

Hey but in 2023 that’s about the percentage of people in Joe’s America living paycheck to paycheck!

Credit where it’s due right!



The tax more, spend even more democrats always decimate the middle class. — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) June 16, 2023

Always.

Yup.

Dude, that’s a dude. — Beer Drinking Army Vet (@thomas_garrard) June 15, 2023

Like Travis, we can neither confirm nor deny anything.

Sensing a theme here.

Austin Powers “it’s a man baby!” — Dmturk (@abledanm) June 16, 2023

And fin.

***

Related:

