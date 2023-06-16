Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's...
APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their...
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes...
Righteously indignant thread lays into Joe Biden's WH (and MSM) for celebrating flamin'...
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through "rainbow underground railroad"
James Comey's 'fundamental importance of truth' lecture is fundamentally shameless
Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance...
Psychiatrist Debunks Gender Ideology Lies
Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those...
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist,...
Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Hot take: Hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism and...
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:49 AM on June 16, 2023
Twitchy Meme

You guys remember Amy McGrath, yes? She thought she could beat Mitch McConnell?

Yeah, that didn't happen.

Welp, a couple of days ago, Amy tried to dunk on the GOP for calling out the number of people literally living paycheck-to-paycheck under Biden ... seems she didn't like the truth. So she pulled PART of a headline for her tweet claiming it was far worse under Trump. The way she framed it, it looked like things have improved under Biden.

Which we all know is a freakin' lie.

See for yourself:

It was 2017.

Right after Trump took over.

So technically, another Democrat's economy. 

Yeah, those are pretty important details.

Nice try, Amy.

But NOPE.

Us too.

Bad stuff.

*cough cough*

Always.

Yup.

Recommended

APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS
Sam J.

Like Travis, we can neither confirm nor deny anything.

Sensing a theme here.

And fin.

***

Related:

Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those hands (video)

Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN GOP TRUMP AMY MCGRATH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS
Sam J.
Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's still up to 'fact checking the president'
Sarah D
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes of sheer hypocrisy
Doug P.
Righteously indignant thread lays into Joe Biden's WH (and MSM) for celebrating flamin' hot lies
Sarah D
Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance for disrespectful staffers
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS Sam J.