Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Hot take: Hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism and...
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month';...
PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their...
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
KJP Thinks It's 'Dangerous' to Protect Women's Sports
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
YES! The 'pendulum' is starting to swing BACK in a big way and...

Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:18 AM on June 16, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Columbia professor and author, Molly McGhee, believes it's unfair for her to live in such horrific poverty while having to make payments on the loans she knowingly took out for college. Of course, her idea of poverty (we don't know many people living in poverty who have their own actual libraries) was a bit obnoxious and insulting to those who actually do live in poverty. You know, people who have nowhere to live, no food to eat ...

One of our favorites here at Twitchy, @RobProvince, was good enough to put together a lengthy yet brutal thread not only about this professor but women just like her. It's sort of like a course called, 'Elitist White Lefty Women and Why They Annoy Everyone.' 

Take a look:   

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Doug P.

Wise advice indeed.

Too bad this professor and other women like her won't bother to take it.

***

Related:

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right

J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women RAPED in bathrooms

Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: LEFT PROFESSOR PROGRESSIVE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Doug P.
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists
Brett T.
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Brett T.
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Brett T.
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'; Updated
RickRobinson
Hot take: Hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism and homophobia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron Doug P.