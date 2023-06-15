J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women RAPED in bathrooms

If your argument in support of the trans movement is that men should be able to use women's bathrooms because women will get raped anyway you MIGHT want to just go ahead and delete your account. Seriously.

Especially if J.K. Rowling gets ahold of your tweet.

Notice, she was kind enough to remove the person's identity ... we're not so sure we'd have been so kind. In fact, we're pretty sure we wouldn't have been.

Never forget: it's far too unsafe for trans women to use men's bathrooms/changing rooms, because they might get assaulted.



However, it's completely fine for any man who identifies as a woman to use women's bathrooms/changing rooms, because rapists will rape women anyway. pic.twitter.com/7pVPRGh6pI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 15, 2023

What a crap argument.

Lots and lots of people agree with Rowling:

I don't understand why trans activists don't believe evil straight men would hijack their movement to gain access to women's safe spaces. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 15, 2023

There are plenty of evil straight men in the trans movement.

What happens when a “transwoman” goes into the woman’s bathroom is clocked by the wrong woman who goes and tells her husband, boyfriend or dad & the transwoman gets his a** kicked?



How safe will the women’s bathrooms be then?



If I use the men’s bathroom I feel 100% confident I… — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) June 15, 2023

Men should use the men's room.

Women should use the women's room.

Simple.

Make it make sense. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2023

There is no way to make any of this make sense.

Sorry, bro.

Accurate.

What enterprising misogynistic pervert wouldn’t take advantage of a movement that allows him to



1. gain access to women’s spaces



2. claim victimhood status for himself



3. say vile things while threatening violence against women if they speak up?https://t.co/PstcPyohup — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) June 15, 2023

If you don't want men in women's bathrooms you're pushing genocide or something.

Hey, we didn't make up their agenda, we just mock it.

Either way, patriarchy remains undefeated. — Robert DeCrypto 🛸🦾 (@RDecrypto) June 15, 2023

More so now than ever.

