Joe Biden Invited a Topless Pride Activist to the White House
Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just...
Drew Holden names & shames media's dishonest framing of Target bomb threats
Bro, REALLY?! LOL! Biden trying to bribe people to financially support his campaign...
Wait, WHAT!? Biden takes 'train to nowhere' to the next, more oceanic level
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in...
Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her...
Rachel Maddow tells Joy Reid the quiet part out loud about the Trump...
DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs...
Dingbat Federal Judge Marsha J. Pechman attempts to legalize all property damage in...
'UNREAL'! Videos show impact as baseball-sized hailstorm hit Hot Springs, Arkansas
Lefty tattoo loser threatens Conservatives who come to his shop and it does...
Speaker Kevin McCarthy asks reporters why Senator Biden would have classified docs
CNN reports that Daniel Penny has been indicted

J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women RAPED in bathrooms

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:46 PM on June 15, 2023
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

If your argument in support of the trans movement is that men should be able to use women's bathrooms because women will get raped anyway you MIGHT want to just go ahead and delete your account. Seriously.

Especially if J.K. Rowling gets ahold of your tweet.

Notice, she was kind enough to remove the person's identity ... we're not so sure we'd have been so kind. In fact, we're pretty sure we wouldn't have been.

What a crap argument.

Lots and lots of people agree with Rowling:

There are plenty of evil straight men in the trans movement.

Men should use the men's room.

Women should use the women's room.

Simple.

There is no way to make any of this make sense.

Sorry, bro.

Recommended

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.

Accurate.

If you don't want men in women's bathrooms you're pushing genocide or something.

Hey, we didn't make up their agenda, we just mock it.

More so now than ever.

***

Related:

Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL

Bro, REALLY?! LOL! Biden trying to bribe people to financially support his campaign goes SO wrong

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BATHROOM J.K. ROWLING RAPE RAPE CULTURE TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL
Sam J.
Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans
Sam J.
Bro, REALLY?! LOL! Biden trying to bribe people to financially support his campaign goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Drew Holden names & shames media's dishonest framing of Target bomb threats
Doug P.
DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs (they even targeted us!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread Sam J.