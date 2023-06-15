Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread

We've seen a lot going around on Twitter about this latest case against Trump. It's always interesting to see how quickly people magically become attorneys on social media, especially when they're not. That being said, when we came across this thread from a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, we thought with all of the noise coming from all sides from those who are clearly NOT attorneys, we'd share it.

We're givers that way.

Take a look:

I am a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, worked on two Supreme Court confirmations, and clerked for two federal appellate judges.



The indictment and case against President Trump is outrageous and shocking.



But let’s get into the details.



Here are my 6 key points on the case: — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

We like it when they number their tweets.

Note for those of you who want to end up on Twitchy and who write threads.

(1) Interplay between the Espionage Act and the Presidential Records Act



A lot of my friends have spoken insightfully about the scope of the Presidential Records Act. I’d direct you to Mike Davis’s (@mrddmia) commentary on the subject, and also Michael Bekesha of… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

(2) Classification and National Defense Information



I want to reiterate this point because it’s really important:



Just because something is classified—even Top Secret, SCI, NOFORN, FISA, pick your alphabet soup—does not mean that it is National Defense Information (NDI) within… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

(3) Walt Nauta and DOJ Misconduct



Far and away the most troubling side story to emerge from this saga so far are the allegations made by Trump aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta’s lawyer last week.



You may have missed it if you blinked. Not surprisingly, the mainstream media has… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

The media has a fairly nasty habit of not telling the whole story unless they think it can hurt people they disagree with or hate.

Case in point, Trump.

(4) Attorney Client Privilege



The indictment relies on a significant amount of information received, in one form or another, from one of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran, who was compelled to testify in front of the grand jury. According to news reports, the argument for breaching… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

(5) Timing: Why now?



This is not a legal defect in the indictment, but it’s an important point. Why are they bringing this case now?



They know that Trump is the leading candidate for president. They know he’s beating Biden in the polls. They must know how bad it looks for a… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

Lots and lots and lots of people have been pointing out the timing.

(6) Jack Smith: Why him?



If you could pick any lawyer in the country to handle a controversial case against a former president, a case involving an aggressive, unprecedented use of the Espionage Act, a controversial law in and of itself, what lawyer would you pick?



You’d… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

Good question.

This has been fun. Happy to answer questions, and I’m sure I’ll post more as the case proceeds. — Will Scharf (@willscharf) June 15, 2023

We shall see.

***

Related:

Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans

DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs (they even targeted us!)

WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just can't DEAL (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!