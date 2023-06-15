Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread

Biden says he's 'excited' to fly grassroots supporter to upcoming event and ROFL...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:41 AM on June 15, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We've seen a lot going around on Twitter about this latest case against Trump. It's always interesting to see how quickly people magically become attorneys on social media, especially when they're not. That being said, when we came across this thread from a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, we thought with all of the noise coming from all sides from those who are clearly NOT attorneys, we'd share it.

We're givers that way.

Take a look:

We like it when they number their tweets.

Note for those of you who want to end up on Twitchy and who write threads.

Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans
Sam J.

The media has a fairly nasty habit of not telling the whole story unless they think it can hurt people they disagree with or hate.

Case in point, Trump.

Lots and lots and lots of people have been pointing out the timing.

Good question.

We shall see.

Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans

DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs (they even targeted us!)

WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just can't DEAL (watch)

