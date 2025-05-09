Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an...
Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter Dies Aged 85

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:25 AM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Cole

Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter, nominated by George H. W. Bush, has died. He was 85 years old.

More from ABC News:

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter, a lifelong public servant, judicial moderate and advocate for humanities and civics education, has died. He was 85 years old.

'Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years,' Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement Friday. 'He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service. After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade. He will be greatly missed.'

Souter was nominated in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, who praised him as 'a remarkable judge of keen intellect and the highest ability.'

Souter was born in Melrose, MA in 1939 to Helen Adams and Joseph Souter. He graduated from Concord High School in 1957 and attended Harvard University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and graduated magna cum laude. He earned a Master of Arts degree in jurisprudence from Magdalen College in Oxford in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws from Harvard in 1966.

Here is the statement from the Supreme Court:

Souter retired from the court in 2009.

AG Pam Bondi also paid her respects:

As are we.

Amazing.

Souter was one of the dissenters in Bush v. Gore, joining the court's liberal members.

While once engaged, Souter never married and has no surviving family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father died in 1976 and his mother in 1995, having seen her son appointed to the Supreme Court.

Our condolences to his friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

