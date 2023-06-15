Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her...
DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs (they even targeted us!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on June 15, 2023
Meme

Here I am, once again writing about Big Tech censoring conservative-leaning news.

Or as I like to call it, THE TRUTH.

This thread from Tom Elliott about what Google has been doing to his work (and a bunch of other sites INCLUDING OURS) shouldn't be at all surprising with what we know about censorship of the Right in general and yet ... I'm surprised.

Ok, maybe I'm not.

Maybe the word I'm looking for is scared. Angry? Hey, we're all friends here, why not be honest? 

Take a look:

It is indeed a war.

Yup.

Keep going.

Just a bit of history.

Gosh, wouldn't that be considered a monopoly?

They were so angry that Trump won that they started to punish everyone on the Right.

It's true. 

Hell, they're still doing it.

Yay, Big Tech.

Which ultimately seems to be the goal of Google, on behalf of progressives.

Maybe on behalf of themselves even.

Fun fun.

It has literally become the MACHINE.

Hey look, we're on there, and so is RedState.

Shocking.

Scary stuff, you guys.

Sort of like what we do.

We totally know the feeling.

For posting a video of a MOTHER complaining about her kids being forced to wear a mask.

Of course.

What a crock.

This is all due to a mom being honest about masks.

Ridiculous.

Not in the least.

Again, we know the feeling.

Seems they're preoccupied with ensuring a lot of content remains invisible.

And sadly, Grabien is not the only one.

Like I said waaaay up there, so damn scary. And while I know the pushes for you guys to sign up for our VIP Membership can get old, even annoying (I'm a realist), hopefully, you see why I'm bugging you all to sign up (and why I always offer you a special discount like SAVEAMERICA and save 50%) because what is happening to Tom is also happening to us and so many others. I'm not being melodramatic when I tell you that Big Tech is actively working to throttle and suppress us all. I mean, I'm sort of dramatic in general, but it's still the truth. 

***

KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER the bus (watch)

WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just can't DEAL (watch)

Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse

