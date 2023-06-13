Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse

Remember how Garth Brooks' friends in low places made him pretty damn famous all those years ago? Welp, for whatever reason, he thought calling them as*holes for boycotting Bud Light was a good idea.

Don't know about you guys, but we don't call our friends names, not even the ones in low places.

Crazy, we know.

Guess he figured out it was wrong.

"I love diversity."



Garth Brooks is attempting to walk back comments about anti-Bud Light customers amid massive backlash.



The country music star could simply apologize and move on. Instead, he went on a lengthy rant about diversity and inclusion.https://t.co/zpFPnsjJcP — OutKick (@Outkick) June 13, 2023

Ya' know, he could have just said he was sorry.

But no.

From OutKick:

Garth Brooks is attempting to walk back some comments about anti-Bud Light consumers. Brooks upset some fans when he vowed to sell Bud Light at his Nashville bar – Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk – and used some coarse language to describe people who might not love it in the aftermath of the Dylan Mulvaney disaster. “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway,” Brooks said when explaining his bar’s beer policy.

Looks like he finally remembered who his real supporters/fans are and is trying to save face.

Too bad it ain't happenin' for him.

Like, at all.

Can you guys keep us posted on how his bar does when it opens? — SGT_Martin705 (@SGT_Martin705) June 13, 2023

We're going to guess it could be a bit bumpier than he'd like. There's this thing famous people can do to avoid 'stuff' like this, and that's to keep their political opinions to themselves. Not entirely sure why they think we should care what they think or believe politically or culturally ... just freakin' entertain us already, ok?

Love his music but man what a loser — Geaux Tigers (@GeauxTigers545) June 13, 2023

Bud Light made a conscious decision to make Dylan Mulvaney the face of their brand a week after a transgender murdered children at a Christian school.



It’s not about diversity or inclusion. — Bert Magadonian (@PalmettoLoon) June 13, 2023

Tough crowd, Garth.

Garth is a has been. Why can’t people with talent be satisfied? They have to go further. He doesn’t care what I think or do. And I don’t care about him. Famous book from Laura Ingraham. “Shut up and sing” — lizzee (@AmyLiz2345) June 13, 2023

Shut up and sing.

That works.

***

***

