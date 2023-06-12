'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well

Before a bunch of wealthy, white, bored, liberal white women decided to make it their life's mission to make everyone miserable by insisting we all could magically choose our pronouns and whichever pronouns we chose the rest of the world has to use OR ELSE, people really didn't mind correcting themselves when they used the wrong pronoun. Say your name is Sam, and someone thinks you're a dude and you're not.

No big deal.

And while it's still not a big deal to most sane people, we're not dealing with particularly sane people these days, especially when it comes to pronouns. Look at this nonsense from law firm, Lambda Legal.

Pronouns aren’t preferred. They’re required.



Using someone’s correct pronouns is a simple act of kindness that can make a huge difference. Pronouns are a crucial part of someone’s identity, and no one should have to explain why their pronouns matter & should be respected! 🌈🌎 pic.twitter.com/g6Y3sqxSIz — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) June 11, 2023

Required?

Psh.

Get bent.

You are now REQUIRED to refer to me as MASTER/GOD. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) June 12, 2023

We prefer TWITCHY/RULES.

Pretty sure they won't be too hip about calling us our preferred pronouns. Then again, MASTER/GOD could work as well.

Nobody wants to hang out with the language police.



Maybe that’s the reason why resumes with pronouns in them get thrown directly in the trash can.



Your pronouns may be important to you, but that doesn’t mean that they are important to everyone else. — Audra Facinelli 🇺🇸 (@audraf637) June 12, 2023

Nobody wants to hang out with scolds.

While the Starbuck’s barista is so upset I don’t know his preferred pronouns, he can’t get my name right on my order to save his life.



I’ll consider his preferred pronouns when he can get my name right. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) June 12, 2023

Seems fair, yes?

Wrong. — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) June 12, 2023

160,000 followers and single-digit interactions for most of your tweets? This lying account is living proof that TRAs use Twitter to try to amplify themselves into the collective consciousness — Islamicat 💣😾🕌 💥 (@_Islamicat) June 12, 2023

It does seem sort of off. Unless, of course, their followers don't even like what they tweet.

How is me using words for them that I only use when they're not in the room an "act of kidness"?



When I encounter a random mentally ill homeless person who insists he's Queen Elizabeth, am I now required to refer to him as "Your Majesty"?



C'mon. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 12, 2023

No. — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) June 12, 2023

What he said.

Hey, we made a similar face.

Heh.

Bite me. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 12, 2023

And fin.

***

***

