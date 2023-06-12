Speaker McCarthy reminds CNN reporter who her network employs (awkward!)
Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps...
LOL! Look who CNN brought in to shoot down comparisons between Trump and...
New Gallup poll suggests more Americans — Dems included! — are against trans...
Welcome to the new, IMPROVED, tastes-great-less-filling Twitchy (all we're missing is punc...
Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about...
Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got...
Eric Holder proves Trump indictment is POLITICAL and they'll never stop going after...
Lib journos pounce and seize on NY Post for reminding everyone that the...
Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect...
Biden Draws Up Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan
Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Speaks Out For the First Time
'He's a hero': Daniel Penny talks about what REALLY happened with Jordan Neely...

'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:39 PM on June 12, 2023

Before a bunch of wealthy, white, bored, liberal white women decided to make it their life's mission to make everyone miserable by insisting we all could magically choose our pronouns and whichever pronouns we chose the rest of the world has to use OR ELSE, people really didn't mind correcting themselves when they used the wrong pronoun. Say your name is Sam, and someone thinks you're a dude and you're not.

No big deal.

And while it's still not a big deal to most sane people, we're not dealing with particularly sane people these days, especially when it comes to pronouns. Look at this nonsense from law firm, Lambda Legal.

Required?

Psh.

Get bent.

We prefer TWITCHY/RULES.

Pretty sure they won't be too hip about calling us our preferred pronouns. Then again, MASTER/GOD could work as well.

Recommended

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps have questions
Sam J.

Nobody wants to hang out with scolds. 

Seems fair, yes?

It does seem sort of off. Unless, of course, their followers don't even like what they tweet.

What he said.

Hey, we made a similar face.

Heh.

And fin.

***

Related:

Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL

Harmeet K. Dhillon’s thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker Carlson, is straight FIRE

Alyssa Milano pod producer’s swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how ‘he served’ BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PRONOUNS LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps have questions
Sam J.
LOL! Look who CNN brought in to shoot down comparisons between Trump and Hillary docs
Doug P.
Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL
Sam J.
Speaker McCarthy reminds CNN reporter who her network employs (awkward!)
Doug P.
Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got Community Noted
Doug P.
Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps have questions Sam J.