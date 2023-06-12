Lib journos pounce and seize on NY Post for reminding everyone that the...
Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:31 PM on June 12, 2023

Good news! President Biden just signed an EO to send federal agents to protect pride events.

Yeah.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh. We did. This is sadly hilarious. In fact, if we don't laugh we may never stop throwing up.

Dunno about you guys but this editor will definitely sleep easier at night knowing President Sippy Cup is willing to send out federal agents to protect all of those poor pride events ... because you know, there has been so much violence around them lately. Imagine if Biden cared even half as much about protecting kiddos at school.

If memory serves us correctly, it was a Christian school where a trans-gunman shot and killed six innocent people. 

But you know, he needs to protect the pride events.

There hasn't been an attack at all. Sleepy Joe is simply pandering to people who want to pretend they are the biggest victims of ALL ... those voters aren't going to manipulate themselves, ya' know.

He continued:

Doug P.

Hey man, that Matt Walsh documentary where he asked people to define a woman was super scary and stuff.

SUPER scary!

And stuff!

Bad times in the past, bad times in the present ... just bad times in general.

Welcome to the Biden administration.

Something like that.

Nobody does it better. Virtue signaling is key to the Biden administration.

And heck, his upcoming campaign.

Because protecting children from making life-changing alterations to their bodies it totally genocide.

Winner winner chicken dinner!

***

