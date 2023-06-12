Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL

Good news! President Biden just signed an EO to send federal agents to protect pride events.

Yeah.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh. We did. This is sadly hilarious. In fact, if we don't laugh we may never stop throwing up.

Dunno about you guys but this editor will definitely sleep easier at night knowing President Sippy Cup is willing to send out federal agents to protect all of those poor pride events ... because you know, there has been so much violence around them lately. Imagine if Biden cared even half as much about protecting kiddos at school.

If memory serves us correctly, it was a Christian school where a trans-gunman shot and killed six innocent people.

But you know, he needs to protect the pride events.

The fact that Biden’s doing an Executive Order to deploy federal agents to protect Pride events makes the Drag Floyd theory much more sound. What’s the reason for this? Where has there been an attack? It seems they were hoping to have already provoked one by now. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 11, 2023

There hasn't been an attack at all. Sleepy Joe is simply pandering to people who want to pretend they are the biggest victims of ALL ... those voters aren't going to manipulate themselves, ya' know.

He continued:

Seriously, what danger has emerged to Pride festivals?



A Matt Walsh documentary?



What’s the explanation for this? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 11, 2023

Hey man, that Matt Walsh documentary where he asked people to define a woman was super scary and stuff.

SUPER scary!

And stuff!

This is why it should concern you more that the left is portraying the rainbow movement as “unapologetic brave fighters fighting”. Bad times ahead here. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 11, 2023

Bad times in the past, bad times in the present ... just bad times in general.

Welcome to the Biden administration.

Something like that.

Nobody does it better. Virtue signaling is key to the Biden administration.

And heck, his upcoming campaign.

How long did 30,000 troops surround DC despite J6 lasting only a few hours with 0 KIA bad guys? — Biden Summer of Death and Severe Illness (@tanischri) June 11, 2023

Don’t you know there is a “genocide” going on??



Only they did to that definition what they did to the word “woman”…. — Alex (@PureApriori) June 11, 2023

Because protecting children from making life-changing alterations to their bodies it totally genocide.

None. It is just being done to promote a narrative. — Mark Harrison (@UCS_Mark) June 11, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner!

***

