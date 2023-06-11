What sort of person gets so angry over women pushing back against having men in women’s prisons that they get on Twitter, brag about flipping people the bird, and then rage in a thread about how mean it is not to let men in women’s prisons?

A pronoun-forward Canadian attorney, that’s who.

This seems like the strangest thing to rage-thread about but hey … it’s Twitter.

Her poor husband.

Keep going.

So they should be ok with men in their prisons? What now?

This is such a strange argument.

That doesn’t change the fact that once again women are being told they have to surrender their spaces to men.

Good.

They’re men living in men’s prisons.

Ugh, ‘cis’ women.

Nice slur.

Please please listen to women who do not want men in their spaces.

She’s so tough.

She did shut down replies because ‘terfs’ are big meanies or something. That’s ok, just means more quote-tweets.

Men belong in men’s prisons. And it absolutely is ok for women to protect women’s spaces.

This isn’t difficult.

***

***

