Wow. CNN’s senior fact-checker, Daniel Dale, is working very very very hard to make sure people can’t actually compare what is happening with Trump to Biden and the thousands of boxes of docs in his questionable possession. Suppose when it’s pretty clear our justice system treats Americans differently depending on the way they vote the whole narrative of TRUMP IS THE ONLY ONE WHO EVER DID SUCH A HORRIBLE TERRIBLE EVIL THING kinda sorta falls apart.

And we know they don’t want that narrative falling apart now when they’re so close. *eye roll*

RedSteeze called Dale out:

Awww, so it’s not the same thing BUT he won’t get into the other thing that may be the same.

What now?

Pointing to the docs Biden kept as a senator but refusing to ‘fact-check’ the docs he kept as VP? That seems sorta, we dunno, not very fact-checky.

HA HA HA HA HA

The CNN kind, that’s what.

Complicated when Biden does it.

EVIL VILLAINRY FROM THE DEPTHS OF HELL AND TREASON when Trump does it.

Gosh, this sounds familiar.

The fact-checker can’t deal with being fact-checked. Sad.

Ok, so it’s actually hilarious and not sad but still.

That reads.

***

***

