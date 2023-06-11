Wow. CNN’s senior fact-checker, Daniel Dale, is working very very very hard to make sure people can’t actually compare what is happening with Trump to Biden and the thousands of boxes of docs in his questionable possession. Suppose when it’s pretty clear our justice system treats Americans differently depending on the way they vote the whole narrative of TRUMP IS THE ONLY ONE WHO EVER DID SUCH A HORRIBLE TERRIBLE EVIL THING kinda sorta falls apart.

And we know they don’t want that narrative falling apart now when they’re so close. *eye roll*

RedSteeze called Dale out:

Daniel Dale went from fact checking presidents, to not fact checking presidents, to fact checking weird online commenters on the right, to deciding "not getting into" fact checking slightly complicated things about the current president again. pic.twitter.com/EeqngMObtQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2023

Awww, so it’s not the same thing BUT he won’t get into the other thing that may be the same.

What now?

Pointing to the docs Biden kept as a senator but refusing to ‘fact-check’ the docs he kept as VP? That seems sorta, we dunno, not very fact-checky.

"I won't get into the complicated things of a VP taking classified documents while being a U.S.Senator and having no security clearance or legal authority to do so" because what kind of media fact checker would do such a thing? @ddale8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

The CNN kind, that’s what.

Neither have the ability to legally take or declassify anything. But it's "complicated". Thank you CNN fact checker @ddale8 pic.twitter.com/mwykIfWtzw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2023

Complicated when Biden does it.

EVIL VILLAINRY FROM THE DEPTHS OF HELL AND TREASON when Trump does it.

Gosh, this sounds familiar.

The fact-checker can’t deal with being fact-checked. Sad.

Ok, so it’s actually hilarious and not sad but still.

If he wasn’t a hack, he wouldn’t be employed at CNN. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) June 11, 2023

The one editor veto I regret not pushing back on was removing my description of him as CNN's chief pedant-in-residence — Allan (@AllanRicharz) June 11, 2023

If by fact checking you mean lying or getting things completely wrong out of ignorance then yeah. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️ ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! (@SquidbillyCPO1) June 11, 2023

That reads.

***

Related:

Home Depot founder TRIGGERS young, fat, lazy, stupid Dems by calling them young, fat, lazy, and stupid

Lefty ‘pastor’ with history of trashing conservative women thinks YOU owe Hillary Clinton an apology

Big, tough Adam Kinzinger calls Alex Stein a beta in heated back and forth and OMG was THAT ever stupid

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!