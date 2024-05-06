Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About Reaping What He Sowed

We all know the saying. 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' It is also known as the FAFO game. Or, sometimes 'Sowing Season vs. Reaping Season.' No matter what phrase we use, it is a time-honored tradition on Twitter that some people will do or say something galactically dumb and then act shocked when the reality shows them that there are consequences for their words and actions.

Advertisement

But occasionally, the rest of us get rewarded with seeing the third phase of the game: trying to weasel their way out of it.

Hims founder and CEO Andrew Dudum has now entered Phase Three.

Twitchy readers will recall Dudum (someone no one had heard of a couple of weeks ago) announcing on Twitter recently that 'moral courage beats a college degree.' In some ways, this is very true, given the fact that many colleges in America are simply high-priced daycare centers anymore. But the all-important context of Dudum's statement -- supporting the violent, antisemitic encampments on college campuses -- earned him the wrath not only of Twitter but also of the stock market. Hims lost more than $200 million in just two days.

In a desperate attempt to try to recover the stock of his company, Dudum took to Twitter last night with a thread trying to recover before trading opened on Monday morning:

The last few days have been a disheartening reflection of just how divisive a time we live in. I’d like to clarify a few things because my words have been misconstrued by some. — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 5, 2024

'Misconstrued.' Sure, Jan.

He continued:

I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence, antisemitism, or intimidation and there is absolutely no justification for violence on our campuses. Every student deserves to feel safe without fear of harm or being targeted for who they are. I am deeply saddened… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 5, 2024

'... I am deeply saddened that my support for peaceful protest has been interpreted by some as encouraging violence, intimidation, or bigotry of any kind.'

'Peaceful protest.' Uh-huh. It's looking more and more like his attorneys wrote this statement for him.

I do believe deeply in the right for people to use their voices in peaceful protest to drive change. This right is critical to our democracy and must be protected. Our world today is more just because students throughout history have courageously taken to their campuses and used… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 5, 2024

Those students 'courageously' attacked, harassed, and intimidated Jewish students from walking freely on their own campuses and attending classes. But please continue.

As a father whose children are both the descendants of Palestinian refugees who fled the Nakba in 1948, and the descendants of Holocaust survivors from Poland, as I have previously shared, I have a personal appreciation for the different perspectives people have which I live with… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 5, 2024

'I have Jewish friends' has entered the thread. It's like clockwork.

Of course, we can measure Dudum's sincerity here by the fact that he turned off replies for his non-apology thread.

That didn't save him.

"Geeze, my company stock crashed and my financial partners are really mad I'm okay with college campus calls for dead Jews. So, who wants a Bud Light?" https://t.co/ikPZTHp8YW pic.twitter.com/WinF4buQj9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2024

Advertisement

2024’s got everything: Queers for Palestine, the leader of the free world pooping his pants on the White House Lawn, the CEO of a boner pill company issuing clarifications that he’s not an antisemite… https://t.co/3BDQ20yU5V pic.twitter.com/gyPQeeNBg1 — Magills (@magills_) May 6, 2024

And we're not even halfway through the year yet.

We heard you loud and clear https://t.co/0KMlCHr8mO pic.twitter.com/h9ewagfEyL — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 6, 2024

The Titanic didn't sink that quickly.

I said a ridiculous thing and now I’m going to spin it even though my ridiculous “genocide” post is still visible. Yes I wanted to encourage the terrorist supporters, but didn’t want that to affect my company’s stock price…



OK buddy. https://t.co/bsTJqZpOo0 pic.twitter.com/Ib0dUWwBZz — Atticus Franklin (@AtticusFranklin) May 6, 2024

Morning. Looks like his shareholders cornered him in a slow elevator with pitchforks over the weekend. https://t.co/sB953GrmPY pic.twitter.com/hwGCIBqiFg — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 6, 2024

We're guessing there were some torches too. Maybe even tar and some goose feathers.

In case you’re wondering if Dudum condemns Hamas: He doesn’t.



You should have been boycotting Hims anyway. You can buy all of their products cheaper elsewhere. There’s nothing special about Him-branded minoxidil. https://t.co/dB9dYQ7OMQ https://t.co/kt6sHrf8xU — Max (@MaxNordau) May 6, 2024

Dudum has never once condemned the terrorist attacks of October 7 or any of the other abominable things Hamas does.

Advertisement

It is his freedom not to, obviously, but it makes it pretty difficult to believe him now when he says, 'I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence ...'

In this case, we don't even think he's worth a violin. Just a sad trombone.

Dude encouraged Nazis to apply for jobs with his company but it’s us the public that’s “misconstrued” his words apparently. Ridiculous. https://t.co/du7hO6AIUJ — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) May 6, 2024

Right. It's everyone else's fault that you promoted the antisemitic blood libel that Israel is perpetrating a "genocide."



"Clarify" - LOL https://t.co/O25VB85EqJ pic.twitter.com/d6yMHpsf26 — Ballabon (@ballabon) May 6, 2024

Saying it's everyone else's fault for 'misconstruing' is always the sign of a sincere apology, LOL.

That and calling out 'political divisiveness' when you are the one who caused the outrage. That part's straight out of the Obama/Biden playbook.

The last few days have been actually quite encouraging as people vote with their wallets and call you out on your pro-Hamas anti-Israel post. https://t.co/OXW0D8UFxm — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 6, 2024

We can't say how the market will respond to Dudum and Hims today ... but we know how we HOPE it responds.

Apparently “moral courage” isn‘t worth an 8% slide in stock price. https://t.co/cvGlaVQk8h — Chaz Chop Gnip Gnop 🦐 (@chzchopgnipgnop) May 6, 2024

Advertisement

Roughly translated:

“My stock is tanking, so please be stupid enough to buy this insincere non-apology. My house in the Hamptons needs some work before party season.” https://t.co/v8NRAhuriW — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) May 6, 2024

We ran this version through Google Translate. It checks out.

Consult your doctor if your Insurrection lasts longer than four hours. https://t.co/33EFRa1caM — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) May 6, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

The Islamo-Nazi isn't so tough now that @wearehims stock is tanking. https://t.co/kzUHgzYw8E — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) May 6, 2024

“In this month’s edition of Backfire Illustrated…” https://t.co/aZ7uzZ0YYN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 6, 2024

Who could have possibly seen it coming? Except for every sane person in the world, that is.

The market open tomorrow and he's worried his company will lose more money.



That's all this tweet thread is about. https://t.co/XeFnin2qFa — Alex VanNess 🎗🍌 (@thealexvanness) May 6, 2024

Yep. That and nothing more. It's amazing, though, that Dudum doesn't realize how obvious this is to everyone.

Hey @AndrewDudum let me recommend this great website. It's meant to help with erectile dysfunction it may just help with your limp excuses/apologies. https://t.co/wSezH33yph pic.twitter.com/hSV872Y247 — #EBluemountain1 🍌 (@EBluemountain1) May 6, 2024

Advertisement

The thing is, Dudum's original tweet, the one that got him into this hot water, is still the pinned tweet at the top of his profile.

No, we don't think he's sorry at all. So, let the consequences continue.

Reaping season always lasts as long as it needs to last.

This dude who said he wants to hire terrorists cost his company 200 million and now is in danger of being fired. https://t.co/7Q6LfLtdbp pic.twitter.com/DgzLw7FoMD — 🎗️Moshe ✡︎ 🍌 (@lion_4_zion) May 6, 2024

This 💩bag thinks everyone is stupid.

We all know what we saw.

We all know what you said.



You're going to lose another $200MM in market cap this week.



Start looking for a new job, and hire lawyers, you're going to need them... https://t.co/aBfAFR1liY — American Prometheus 🟦 (@daniopp) May 6, 2024

Hims will probably survive as a company. We're not yet convinced that Dudum will survive as its CEO.