Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About Reaping What He Sowed

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on May 06, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

We all know the saying. 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' It is also known as the FAFO game. Or, sometimes 'Sowing Season vs. Reaping Season.' No matter what phrase we use, it is a time-honored tradition on Twitter that some people will do or say something galactically dumb and then act shocked when the reality shows them that there are consequences for their words and actions. 

But occasionally, the rest of us get rewarded with seeing the third phase of the game: trying to weasel their way out of it. 

Hims founder and CEO Andrew Dudum has now entered Phase Three. 

Twitchy readers will recall Dudum (someone no one had heard of a couple of weeks ago) announcing on Twitter recently that 'moral courage beats a college degree.' In some ways, this is very true, given the fact that many colleges in America are simply high-priced daycare centers anymore. But the all-important context of Dudum's statement -- supporting the violent, antisemitic encampments on college campuses -- earned him the wrath not only of Twitter but also of the stock market. Hims lost more than $200 million in just two days. 

In a desperate attempt to try to recover the stock of his company, Dudum took to Twitter last night with a thread trying to recover before trading opened on Monday morning: 

'Misconstrued.' Sure, Jan. 

He continued: 

'... I am deeply saddened that my support for peaceful protest has been interpreted by some as encouraging violence, intimidation, or bigotry of any kind.' 

'Peaceful protest.' Uh-huh. It's looking more and more like his attorneys wrote this statement for him. 

Those students 'courageously' attacked, harassed, and intimidated Jewish students from walking freely on their own campuses and attending classes. But please continue. 

'I have Jewish friends' has entered the thread. It's like clockwork.

Of course, we can measure Dudum's sincerity here by the fact that he turned off replies for his non-apology thread.

That didn't save him. 

And we're not even halfway through the year yet. 

The Titanic didn't sink that quickly. 

We're guessing there were some torches too. Maybe even tar and some goose feathers. 

Dudum has never once condemned the terrorist attacks of October 7 or any of the other abominable things Hamas does. 

It is his freedom not to, obviously, but it makes it pretty difficult to believe him now when he says, 'I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence ...'

In this case, we don't even think he's worth a violin. Just a sad trombone. 

Saying it's everyone else's fault for 'misconstruing' is always the sign of a sincere apology, LOL. 

That and calling out 'political divisiveness' when you are the one who caused the outrage. That part's straight out of the Obama/Biden playbook.

We can't say how the market will respond to Dudum and Hims today ... but we know how we HOPE it responds. 

We ran this version through Google Translate. It checks out. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Who could have possibly seen it coming? Except for every sane person in the world, that is. 

Yep. That and nothing more. It's amazing, though, that Dudum doesn't realize how obvious this is to everyone. 

The thing is, Dudum's original tweet, the one that got him into this hot water, is still the pinned tweet at the top of his profile. 

No, we don't think he's sorry at all. So, let the consequences continue. 

Reaping season always lasts as long as it needs to last. 

Hims will probably survive as a company. We're not yet convinced that Dudum will survive as its CEO. 

