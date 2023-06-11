BREAKING: TRUTH HURTS.

Erica March (who we’re still not convinced is an actual, real person) calls herself a proud Democrat who allegedly worked to help get Biden elected. Hey, if she’s proud of what they’ve done to this country we suppose that’s on her.

But freaking out because the founder of The Home Depot got a little bit too honest about young people?

WOOF.

BREAKING: The billionaire co-founder of Home Depot Bernie Marcus said that young people are fat, lazy and stupid with no motivation to work. Will you join me in never shopping at The Home Depot again? — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 10, 2023

This wouldn’t actually bother Erica if it didn’t hit a little too close to home. Young people who are not fat, lazy, and stupid aren’t offended by this tweet.

Says a lot about her, eh?

Guess how this went over:

What exactly are you going into Home Depot to buy?

Also, no. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 11, 2023

Don't think he's too worried about that pic.twitter.com/gnTa5QcEPE — Sameer reTweet King Mohan (@sameerMohan2) June 11, 2023

He’s not wrong.. so hard pass on your “boycott”- — Ali (@asdindiana) June 11, 2023

We could definitely use a few more air filters and trash bags … ahem.

He. Ain’t. Lyin’.

See, truth hurts.

Nope. Going there now preferably over Lowe’s. Prefer hard truths to delusions. — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) June 10, 2023

He's not wrong. Home Depot is also a great store. — A Kermode Bear Is Stealing Your Salmon (@AKermodeBear) June 11, 2023

Don’t sound surprised Erica. This is the radical left’s goal. Get young Americans dependent on the government. Then they are a locked in voting block and easier to control as they grow older. This along with public school indoctrination. — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) June 11, 2023

Nah because he’s right. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) June 11, 2023

Right after I stop buying Goya….Oh wait…. Plus what are all you fat, lazy, stupid, unmotivated renters really going to buy at Home Depot? 😂 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 11, 2023

Ouch.

All the ouch.

But accurate.

home depot dude's right — Steve Tobak 👽 (@SteveTobak) June 11, 2023

That’s quite the distortion. Firstly, he hasn’t been with Home Depot in 21 years. Secondly, and more importantly, he said nothing about young people per se. https://t.co/GqV8fzYUFr — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) June 11, 2023

But you young, fat, lazy, stupid Democrats go ahead and boycott. Go for it.

