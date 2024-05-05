Where Are the Rest of Them? FL Democrats Get Dragged for PATHETIC Pic of Handful of Biden Supporters

The Biden campaign's election strategy is 'quality, not quantity', but the Florida Democrats apparently didn't get the memo, as they have neither quality nor quantity going on here.

Take a gander at this pic they posted with zero self-awareness.

There are 24 people in this picture. We counted twice.

TWENTY. FOUR.

We've been in group text chats with more members.

X users stepped up to the occasion and made a much-deserved mockery out of the Florida Dems:

Don’t you mean “LatinX”? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 5, 2024

Yeah, what happened to Latinx, or the more-woke 'Latine' it was going to be replaced with?

All 25 of them? — Secret Amish Man (@YoderSecreto) May 4, 2024

They couldn't crack 25.

All I see are a bunch of White people with a couple tokens thrown in.



Also, this is your entire audience for the event.



Did you have them change places a little for the "Black voters turn up!" photo you'll be posting later? — Adam Hommey (@adamhommey) May 5, 2024

We'll be curious to see how they spin this.

They did? Where? — Taylor 🇺🇸❤️🖤 (@Tayloh25) May 4, 2024

Certainly not at this event.

You mean “Latines”or “LatinX, right? You bigots! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 5, 2024

That was our question.

Great minds think alike.

Good times. We can't believe Jill's little speech didn't win over voters.

4 or 5 breakfast tacos at most. — Ace Bragg (@Ace_Bragg) May 5, 2024

Remember the breakfast tacos insult? We do.

Man, this is pathetic — Queen La’queefa (@joesphjoe118) May 5, 2024

So pathetic.

Me seeing the crowd at the Latinos for Biden event https://t.co/fZKzc1SMvn pic.twitter.com/PW46VeGcgw — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 5, 2024

Laughed out loud at this.

Same. Low energy, for sure.

They got all 15 liberals from Florida together for a group shot, cute https://t.co/OvhMOyz0HX — StanTheTradingMan (@stantradingman) May 5, 2024

Hahahahaha.

When your getting gas lit and inflation is killing everything. The face of pain. RIP. https://t.co/3lSS9FjI9R pic.twitter.com/927qsFzFl4 — eugenelee3 (@eugenelee3) May 5, 2024

The facial expressions are priceless.

Why would You Vote for more Taxes and Less Freedom??? https://t.co/nwc8ubPSBi — anto notabot (@teerocs) May 5, 2024

Because the Democratic Party promises you unrestricted abortion and free stuff.

Welp. Florida had a good run, y'all, but it's over now. https://t.co/CYmWIl3KVa — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) May 4, 2024

Totes over. Fear the power of this voting bloc.

Why this guy got a Disney parks pin on? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/GxBbK4mEP9 pic.twitter.com/3wcQk4aJYk — BennyBeaches (@BennyBeaches) May 4, 2024

Honestly, it would be hilarious if they just grabbed random people to pad out the photo and this was the best they could do. Because -- truly -- this guy does look like he just spent the day at Disney rather than a political rally.

Trump's support among Latino voters is shifting to his favor, news that's triggering meltdowns among the Left. Between 'Latine' and the trans nonsense and Biden's cafeteria Catholicism and unfettered immigration, it's easy to understand why. This pic just solidifies the shift.