John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, G...
BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made...
BOOM: James Woods Sums Up ... and ENDS ... the Entire Gun Debate...
NPR Martyrs Hamas Sympathizer Who Was Doxxed and Threatened
NBC News Notes 'Heightened Islamophobia' After Mass Shooting at Ramadan Celebration
This Is Fine: Afghan on Terror Watchlist Spent YEAR in US; Released by...
Trans Antifa Member Arrested for Bombing at Alabama Attorney General's Office
J.K. Rowling: Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'
CDC Clears Themselves Reporting COVID Vaccine NOT Responsible for Fatal Heart Problems in...
Black Mayor Pulls the Race Card on Black Constituents to Defend Corruption
Protest Group Claims Professor Placed Muslim Student in a Chokehold (Video)
Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Publicly OBLITERATES David Hogg on Gun Control...
Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was...
WATCH: Biden State Department DEI Chief Wants to 'Dismantle Traditional Structure at Every...

We Regret to Inform You White Leftists Are at It Again: 'Gender Neutral' Latine to Replace Latinx

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on April 12, 2024
Twitchy

Ah, white leftists. Can't live with them, can't ship them off to Antarctica.

But we can mock them. They have been trying to make 'Latinx' a thing for a while now, despite it being wildly unpopular with the Latino community -- whose language and culture are very much gendered (and not 57 varieties, either).

Advertisement

But since Latinx didn't seem to get much traction, they've rebranded their bigotry and white saviourism into a new word: Latine.

Run with that. Good luck.

Axios tells us why it's so important:


"Latine," a gender-neutral way to describe or refer to people with Latino origins, is surging in popularity on university campuses, in museums, and among researchers and media.

The big picture: Catch-all terms like Hispanic or Latino have come under scrutiny for blurring important nuances and presenting a large part of the U.S. population as a monolith.


  • Latine is "part of a movement centered on wanting to build and foster an inclusive community," says Carlos Zavala, vice president at consulting firm Whiteboard Advisors, which has used the term in reports from its work with tech and education groups.
  • 41% of U.S. Latinos in the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo say they are comfortable with Latine.

Flashback: The increased use of Latine comes as Latinx has been phased out by some organizations or banned by officials.

  • Latinx had been pushed by U.S. academics as a gender-neutral option for Latinos but was criticized for using the letter "x" in a manner that's unnatural to Spanish speakers.

Recommended

BOOM: James Woods Sums Up ... and ENDS ... the Entire Gun Debate in One Simple Meme
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The buried lede here is a majority of Latinos are not comfortable with it.

They think they know better than those brown people with their gendered languages, apparently.

Imagine if any group other than white leftists tried this.

White leftists would be outraged.

Perfection.

Anyone who says this without mocking it deserves it, though.

BUT 41% of their poll respondents liked it!

No, it won't be.

Stop trying to colonize Latino culture, leftists.

A terrible word.

Can't do that. Not virtue signal-y enough.

Advertisement

AWFLs who like to show how woke they are.

They're anything but normal.

Let us know how that goes.

And they think they're the good guys here.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

But they know better!

Whether or not they like it, apparently.

Advertisement

It's working out so well.

A safe bet.

This is just like rebranding 'global warming' to 'climate change' after people realized Gaia didn't have a fever.

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY LATINO LATINOS LEFTISTS PRONOUNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM: James Woods Sums Up ... and ENDS ... the Entire Gun Debate in One Simple Meme
Grateful Calvin
BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet
Sam J.
John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, Gives ZERO F**Ks
Sam J.
Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Publicly OBLITERATES David Hogg on Gun Control (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Black Mayor Pulls the Race Card on Black Constituents to Defend Corruption
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM: James Woods Sums Up ... and ENDS ... the Entire Gun Debate in One Simple Meme Grateful Calvin
Advertisement