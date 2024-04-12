We Regret to Inform You White Leftists Are at It Again: 'Gender Neutral' Latine to Replace Latinx

Ah, white leftists. Can't live with them, can't ship them off to Antarctica.

But we can mock them. They have been trying to make 'Latinx' a thing for a while now, despite it being wildly unpopular with the Latino community -- whose language and culture are very much gendered (and not 57 varieties, either).

But since Latinx didn't seem to get much traction, they've rebranded their bigotry and white saviourism into a new word: Latine.

Run with that. Good luck.

"Latine," a gender-neutral way to describe or refer to people with Latino origins, is surging in popularity over terms like "Latinx" on university campuses, in museums, and among researchers and media.https://t.co/LeHMntZxrU — Axios (@axios) April 11, 2024

"Latine," a gender-neutral way to describe or refer to people with Latino origins, is surging in popularity on university campuses, in museums, and among researchers and media. The big picture: Catch-all terms like Hispanic or Latino have come under scrutiny for blurring important nuances and presenting a large part of the U.S. population as a monolith.

Latine is "part of a movement centered on wanting to build and foster an inclusive community," says Carlos Zavala, vice president at consulting firm Whiteboard Advisors, which has used the term in reports from its work with tech and education groups.

41% of U.S. Latinos in the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo say they are comfortable with Latine. Flashback: The increased use of Latine comes as Latinx has been phased out by some organizations or banned by officials. Latinx had been pushed by U.S. academics as a gender-neutral option for Latinos but was criticized for using the letter "x" in a manner that's unnatural to Spanish speakers.

The buried lede here is a majority of Latinos are not comfortable with it.

The white leftist saviors are here to figure out what to call Latino people again... — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 11, 2024

They think they know better than those brown people with their gendered languages, apparently.

Imagine if any group other than white leftists tried this.

White leftists would be outraged.

The only thing surging is journalistic stupidity. I mean “stupiditx.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 11, 2024

Perfection.

Can’t wait to get punched in the face for saying this — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 11, 2024

Anyone who says this without mocking it deserves it, though.

BUT 41% of their poll respondents liked it!

This will never be a thing amongst Latinos. This is just some more academic leftist bs that no one in the real world will ever use. — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) April 11, 2024

No, it won't be.

Stop trying to colonize Latino culture, leftists.

Latrine is a terrible word. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 12, 2024

A terrible word.

Just write “Latin.” — Max (@MaxNordau) April 11, 2024

Can't do that. Not virtue signal-y enough.

You mean among AWFLs? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 11, 2024

AWFLs who like to show how woke they are.

Just say Hispanic like a normal person. Good grief. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) April 11, 2024

They're anything but normal.

I can't wait to tell my lowrider colleagues that the very smart white people have come up with another new word for them https://t.co/zam1gVGoi0 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2024

Let us know how that goes.

White progressives coming in with new ways to insult Hispanics like https://t.co/Z004fRsCRF pic.twitter.com/qDK8aDf6zC — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 11, 2024

And they think they're the good guys here.

I like how academics who complain endlessly about colonialism are happy to colonize the Spanish language to satisfy their own ends https://t.co/Fp4T4LiD8A — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) April 11, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Stop trying to change millennia-old languages with nonsensical words, you racist, degenerate freaks. https://t.co/vGkixxZn3h — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 12, 2024

But they know better!

Whether or not they like it, apparently.

Imagine being so ideologically brainwashed that a gendered language upsets you.



Imagine being so self important that you need to change a language to suit your self identity.



Imagine being so fragile that you break when you find out the world doesn’t yield to your delusions. https://t.co/HhpTl4jmoj — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 12, 2024

It's working out so well.

I would bet my mortgage it is not, in fact, “surging in popularity” and this is just an elaborate effort by progressive activists to avoid admitting they were wrong. https://t.co/Q67HDp9I93 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 11, 2024

A safe bet.

This is just like rebranding 'global warming' to 'climate change' after people realized Gaia didn't have a fever.