It's Just So BAD: Mary Katharine Ham Reads Latest 'Hilarious' Headlines From the Onion

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 PM on May 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The new and unimproved content from The Onion is just so bad we had to share it with you, or … we had to share Mary Katharine Ham sharing it with you because it's just too funny to pass up.

Any fan of The Babylon Bee or the 'at least occasionally funny satire site' that used to be The Onion knows that the headline is the big grab. That's where the main joke of the story is found and it's make-or-break for the entire gag.

The headlines at The Onion aren't cutting it.

Mary Katharine hamming it up with her perfect delivery managed to make The Onion slightly funny. Kudos to her!

The Left can't meme.

The Left can't satire.

Now they're causing injuries!

For the folks over at The Onion, what Joe is doing here is called satire.

She didn't even read this banger:

It's. Just. So. Bad.

We don't want to give them any hints, but we know they won't listen to us anyway.

You can't be funny when your attempt to shield your guy comes through harder than the joke or when your hate for your political enemies overshadows the humor.

Leftists can't control themselves though, hence the suckage.

Maybe they're being unfunny on purpose as part of a giant gag that's going to be hilarious in retrospect. Nah.

Au contraire.

He's not wrong. Making fun of The Onion seems like the best path forward for them to make people laugh at this point.

Maybe Elon shouldn't have legalized all 'comedy'.

Bwahaha!

Is The Onion destined to drift away into obscurity? It's not looking good.

