It's Just So BAD: Mary Katharine Ham Reads Latest 'Hilarious' Headlines From the Onion

The new and unimproved content from The Onion is just so bad we had to share it with you, or … we had to share Mary Katharine Ham sharing it with you because it's just too funny to pass up.

I am delayed at the airport, so I am reading some v. funny jokes from The Onion. pic.twitter.com/dzNoL5GNQp — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 4, 2024

Any fan of The Babylon Bee or the 'at least occasionally funny satire site' that used to be The Onion knows that the headline is the big grab. That's where the main joke of the story is found and it's make-or-break for the entire gag.

The headlines at The Onion aren't cutting it.

They'd sue you for copyright infringement except this is the best promotion they've had in months. — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) May 4, 2024

Mary Katharine hamming it up with her perfect delivery managed to make The Onion slightly funny. Kudos to her!

Cringed so hard I threw out my back. Good lort 😳 https://t.co/hDdRfQpiEh — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) May 5, 2024

The Left can't meme.

The Left can't satire.

Now they're causing injuries!

They are way too funny, I’m out of breath I’m laughing so much. 🙄 — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 5, 2024

For the folks over at The Onion, what Joe is doing here is called satire.

She didn't even read this banger:

Nation Disappointed After Biden Answers Business Call During Big Recital https://t.co/IwyUWUNE7d — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 3, 2024

It's. Just. So. Bad.

We don't want to give them any hints, but we know they won't listen to us anyway.

You can't be funny when your attempt to shield your guy comes through harder than the joke or when your hate for your political enemies overshadows the humor.

Leftists can't control themselves though, hence the suckage.

Well, it could be worse!



Actually I'm kidding. They've managed to completely eliminate comedy from their writing. — Nick Hlavacek (@NickInNC) May 4, 2024

Maybe they're being unfunny on purpose as part of a giant gag that's going to be hilarious in retrospect. Nah.

Must be your delivery. Nobody writes that bad. — Coshoct (@Coshoct) May 4, 2024

Au contraire.

Listening to @MKHammer read headlines from The Onion is somehow 20 times funnier than the actual Onion headlines. Maybe The Onion's new management should just consider switching to that format. https://t.co/kLuB6NiuCH — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 5, 2024

He's not wrong. Making fun of The Onion seems like the best path forward for them to make people laugh at this point.

Maybe Elon shouldn't have legalized all 'comedy'.

If you remember the Onion being funny it's time to schedule your mammogram, ladies. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 4, 2024

Bwahaha!

Never heard of it. — Yer buddy Don (@prayerborne) May 5, 2024

Is The Onion destined to drift away into obscurity? It's not looking good.