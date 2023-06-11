Looks like Alex Stein was trolling WNBA ‘superstar’ (we think that’s a thing?) Brittney Griner in real life, so much so that the WNBA put out a press release about him. Stein is a master-level troll in that he doesn’t care if he’s trolling you online or in real life. He’s the guy who talked about AOC’s booty? He showed up in a bathing suit at a school board meeting insisting he be allowed to join the girl’s swim team?

Yeah, he’s a hoot.

Unless, of course, you’re Brittney Griner:

Now, for whatever reason, this got Adam Kinzinger’s attention. Granted, he’s pretty much just a boring Twitter troll at this point so maybe he thought engaging Stein might be a good idea?

Hint, it was NOT.

White knighting for Brittney Griner. Alrighty then. LOL

And wait, did he say ‘weak beta male’?

Trending

RUN ADAM RUN.

Ugh, he’s just so bad at this.

Excuse us but WHO’S the beta, Adam? Need another tissue?

And c’mon, Adam, YOU RAN.

What he said.

Ooooh, now the incel route.

Again, he’s just not very good at this.

Bro.

Right?!

Oh yeah.

Bro (again), just take the L.

***

Related:

Matt Walsh breaks out the puppets and crayons to explain marriage to YouTuber in back and forth

Oilfield Rando MOCKS TikToker who wants EVERYTHING a conservative man is … unless he’s conservative

HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerAlex SteinBrittney Griner