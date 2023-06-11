Looks like Alex Stein was trolling WNBA ‘superstar’ (we think that’s a thing?) Brittney Griner in real life, so much so that the WNBA put out a press release about him. Stein is a master-level troll in that he doesn’t care if he’s trolling you online or in real life. He’s the guy who talked about AOC’s booty? He showed up in a bathing suit at a school board meeting insisting he be allowed to join the girl’s swim team?

Yeah, he’s a hoot.

Unless, of course, you’re Brittney Griner:

Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today…. Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Centralhttps://t.co/fe07WOHjct pic.twitter.com/FEnp8Vll6d — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023

Now, for whatever reason, this got Adam Kinzinger’s attention. Granted, he’s pretty much just a boring Twitter troll at this point so maybe he thought engaging Stein might be a good idea?

Hint, it was NOT.

A man harassing a woman. Weak beta male. Internet is forever, good luck with life when your 40 and have kids and live in shame https://t.co/HoJgrLOW39 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 10, 2023

White knighting for Brittney Griner. Alrighty then. LOL

And wait, did he say ‘weak beta male’?

I did the same thing to your candy a$$ too Adam pic.twitter.com/aSPtJfwhtM — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023

RUN ADAM RUN.

Similar scenes played out when Alex asked out any woman in school — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023

Ugh, he’s just so bad at this.

Beta then, beta now. Soft boy with his camera. Cute https://t.co/aGR9PBvqne — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023

Excuse us but WHO’S the beta, Adam? Need another tissue?

And c’mon, Adam, YOU RAN.

Lol that’s why you tucked your tail and ran away from me like a traitorous rat — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 11, 2023

What he said.

The incel alarm was maxing out, 11/10. https://t.co/LDdSR4bjCY — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023

Ooooh, now the incel route.

Again, he’s just not very good at this.

Bro.

You being so triggered is amusing. — Keebler (@keebler45) June 11, 2023

Look who's talking about beta male. 😂😂😂😂 — Carløs*PANTERA*Rødr!guež (@LaPanteraJr30) June 11, 2023

Right?!

You don't seem to be scaring him at all. — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) June 11, 2023

You know you cried. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) June 11, 2023

Oh yeah.

…And then he said “soft boy”… pic.twitter.com/xS65X1PJLY — Rob Hernandez (@NicksDad_Rob) June 11, 2023

Bro (again), just take the L.

***

Related:

Matt Walsh breaks out the puppets and crayons to explain marriage to YouTuber in back and forth

Oilfield Rando MOCKS TikToker who wants EVERYTHING a conservative man is … unless he’s conservative

HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!