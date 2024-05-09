Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda with Zero Shame
Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden's poll numbers aren't good. He just went on CNN last night to announce that he'd be halting munitions shipments to Israel unless they promised to right their war his way and not invade Hamas' new hideout of Rafah. That was good news for Obama holdovers like Ben "Hamas" Rhodes

Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg shared an anecdote after Biden made his announcement: that even really, really anti-Trump people had had it with Biden.

It's just an anecdote, but The Bulwark's Tim Miller became awfully angry with these really, really anti-Trump people who would even think of turning their backs on Biden.

As we reported earlier, an MSNBC panel was shocked that the threat of Donald Trump "burning down democracy" wasn't moving the needle like they thought it would. So, you can choose the maniac who wants to set the country on fire or go with the guy who always makes the wrong decision when faced with the polls.

This editor firmly believes that just being "not Trump" was enough to hand Joe Biden the 2020 election, but that playbook isn't going to work this time around now that we've seen Biden in action. You can't still be anti-Trump and not delude yourself into thinking Biden's been Israel's "most stalwart" supporter after stabbing them in the back.

***

Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda with Zero Shame
justmindy
White House Says It's Withholding Aid to Israel Because Hamas Has Suffered Enough
Brett T.
'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial Testimony
Doug P.
LOL! Everyone Laughs at 'Climate Defiance' as They Try (and FAIL!) to Talk Tough, Demand to Be Respected
Coucy
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy

