Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'

President Joe Biden's poll numbers aren't good. He just went on CNN last night to announce that he'd be halting munitions shipments to Israel unless they promised to right their war his way and not invade Hamas' new hideout of Rafah. That was good news for Obama holdovers like Ben "Hamas" Rhodes.

Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg shared an anecdote after Biden made his announcement: that even really, really anti-Trump people had had it with Biden.

Fwiw. I’ve heard from a LOT of reliably anti-Trump people - I mean really, really, anti-Trump people - who have had it with Biden tonight. Anecdotal, to be sure. But very telling in my circle. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 9, 2024

It's just an anecdote, but The Bulwark's Tim Miller became awfully angry with these really, really anti-Trump people who would even think of turning their backs on Biden.

These people are children. “I’m so angry at the world leader who has been the most stalwart with Israel that I’m willing to let a maniac light the country on fire” is a temper tantrum not the action of an adult who has to make a considered decision between imperfect options . https://t.co/0r0jr1BLqG — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 9, 2024

As we reported earlier, an MSNBC panel was shocked that the threat of Donald Trump "burning down democracy" wasn't moving the needle like they thought it would. So, you can choose the maniac who wants to set the country on fire or go with the guy who always makes the wrong decision when faced with the polls.

To be clear, that stalwart just betrayed our closest ally, something Trump never did. Whats childish is papering over the heinousness of this to make it about Trump. Nothing Trump did was this bad — Phil (@RealPhillyP) May 9, 2024

A lot of us believe Biden has already “lit the country on fire.” — Charles May (@CMayEsq) May 9, 2024

For all his failings, Trump didn't set the country on fire. He didn't even start a single new war.

BLM, the Dems' best friend, did indeed set the country on fire, though.pic.twitter.com/Js3zuQ1o0j — Call me Dave (@DaveHittite) May 9, 2024

Shocker that you have no sense of moderation yet contribute on msnbc. — John E. Wizzle (@realgunsmok) May 9, 2024

It's the exact opposite of what you said. If it's taken this long for many of them, they've thought LONG about it.



Maybe the problem is we have the objectively worst president in history in terms of doing the job he signed on for. — Trezl (@Trezl) May 9, 2024

Think of it: Biden is siding with terrorists who currently hold Americans hostage. Stunning. — ledtear ن (@ledtear) May 9, 2024

"light the country on fire"



Hyperbole much? pic.twitter.com/YuJJsRaZG3 — Dave Explains (@DaveExplains1) May 9, 2024

I’m not sure “guy who started quibbling quickly, has allowed his staff to continue to publicly demand he stop the war, lied to Israel directly about a ceasefire deal, and says very little about hostage recovery” is stalwart? — Christopher Homan (@homanclature) May 9, 2024

The "most stalwart with Israel" was the last guy. — Isaac (@h2twch) May 9, 2024

The stalwart Israel supporter who told Iran they were allowed to launch missiles at them? — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) May 9, 2024

Wow. You people are so going to HATE President Trump's second term. — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) May 9, 2024

Even when Biden has clearly made a horrible decision in this situation, you completely downplay/ignore that legitimate criticism, b/c you view everything in terms of going after Trump. I completely despise trump, but you lose any intellectual credibility by being this partisan. — Bryan Phillips (@Bwp3000) May 9, 2024

Biden has been “the most stalwart” with israel? How so? Please explain. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) May 9, 2024

Biden has been wrong on every single foreign policy decision in the last 40 years.



Every single one. — 𝕏-Praetorian Guard, Investor (@MaanMooney) May 9, 2024

Helping terrorists is bad. Weird that has to be repeated — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 9, 2024

Sorry, Tim, but you are letting your seething hatred for Trump (which I share) blind you to the disgusting and despicable cynicism of Biden’s policy towards Israel. Biden has betrayed Israel at the moment of Truth for a few thousand votes in Michigan. — M. Chapman (@mcvadc) May 9, 2024

Biden is more pro-Israel than Trump? What planet do you live on? — Senior Likud DEI Consultant (@jws201812) May 9, 2024

Your scenario is what we had in 2020. The temper tantrum won, and we have since seen our country lit on fire. Everyday people are fed up. — Jay Tedder (@jaytedder) May 9, 2024

Perhaps you could direct some anger at your lord and ruler for being a feckless wanker, Tim. Oh, wait, no. That would displease your revenue stream, so hacktastic it is for you. Again. As usual. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 9, 2024

Maybe just admit that going hard for Biden has been a colossal mistake and you look increasingly foolish. — Matrowl (@Ironicglasses) May 9, 2024

Are you kidding? The country and the world are both burning right now. I've never worn a red hat or described myself as 'maga,' but the only 'maniac lighting the country on fire' is whoever's in the bunny suit controlling Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/vou2fI4F1r — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) May 9, 2024

That is a plainly absurd description of Biden. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) May 9, 2024

Ummm…. It was Trump who moved the embassy to Jerusalem. It’s Biden who is withholding arms right now. I don’t think ‘stalwart’ means quite what you think it does…. — BapouSpoon (@BapouSpoon) May 9, 2024

Trump was a far more stalwart ally of Israel.



I had planned not to vote this year....but this is turning me around.



Trump was impeached for less.



I've never seen a worse President in my 40 years. — Dick Darlington🇺🇲🇮🇱🍌 (@AHiddenAccount) May 9, 2024

This editor firmly believes that just being "not Trump" was enough to hand Joe Biden the 2020 election, but that playbook isn't going to work this time around now that we've seen Biden in action. You can't still be anti-Trump and not delude yourself into thinking Biden's been Israel's "most stalwart" supporter after stabbing them in the back.

