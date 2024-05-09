Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid

Back in the middle of April, we told you that Ben Rhodes' White House nickname was 'Hamas' -- no, we're not joking. From nearly day one, he's expressed doubts about Israel's 'objectives' in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks, so the nickname fits.

Advertisement

Now Rhodes is praising Biden for stabbing our ally in the back.

This is the right decision by Biden - to condition aid and do it publicly. There cannot be a blank check for the Israeli government to escalate a humanitarian catastrophe that is making no one safer. Backs up words with actions and aligns with US and intl law. https://t.co/cqMEezmqj4 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 9, 2024

What a little worm.

You finally got what you wanted.

Soon I will get what I wanted - all of you Obama cronies out of the White House forever and only your failed legacy & presidencies will live on 🫶 — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) May 9, 2024

They cannot go away fast enough.

Hack says what? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) May 9, 2024

He's king of the hacks.

Trump was impeached for this. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 9, 2024

Yes he was.

Yep. Like we said, that nickname fits.

Rhodes is a lying fraud. But that doesn’t change anything. — BryanCunningham (@denvercunning) May 9, 2024

No. And we all know he's a lying fraud and Hamas apologist.

Hostages, inflation, Middle East crises(es). He has to plagerize or copy every damn thing? pic.twitter.com/xrVBFhvGTW — Mark Korn (@COURTCOUNSELOR) May 9, 2024

For those of us too young to remember the Carter years, we're living through them now.

Isn't it fun?

Not.

Withholding aid based upon his own priorities, not the conditions that were placed on the aid by congress?



Didn't we just have an sham-peachment over that? — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) May 9, 2024

Yes we did.

You should move to Gaza. — The Bear Jew 🦇🔊 (@readyrealist) May 9, 2024

He really should.

Democrats can always be counted on to abandon our allies. Always. — Jerry Fuhrman (@jerryfuhrman22) May 9, 2024

In favor of terrorists.

ALWAYS.

Remember when Rhodes lied to the WH press corps and called them, “27 year olds who know nothing?”

That’s what Rhodes does. He lies for a living. https://t.co/7cxfdjD0YI — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 9, 2024

Yes he does.

Soulless liar.

Why does Ben hate Israel? He's hated them since his time in the Obama administration. https://t.co/l6t1974oEb — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) May 9, 2024

Because those votes in Dearborn are more important.

Reminder that @brhodes played a significant role in promoting and securing the Iran nuclear deal, which led to hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief that increased Iran's ability to fund groups like Hamas who are currently the reason Israel is engaged in the war… https://t.co/Pnr3QlQMOo — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) May 9, 2024

Advertisement

Rhodes is responsible for October 7.

The virulent anti-Israel scumbag Ben Rhodes is jumping for joy over Biden decision to halt weapons transfer to Israel over Rafah. https://t.co/kz5kInxgLg — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 9, 2024

He's a terrible human being.

But it’s okay to give billions to Iran https://t.co/zgLGmlNbRT — Eli Neuberger (@thevoos) May 9, 2024

Who then funnels that money to terror organizations who attack Israel.