Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Back in the middle of April, we told you that Ben Rhodes' White House nickname was 'Hamas' -- no, we're not joking. From nearly day one, he's expressed doubts about Israel's 'objectives' in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks, so the nickname fits.

Now Rhodes is praising Biden for stabbing our ally in the back.

What a little worm.

They cannot go away fast enough.

He's king of the hacks.

Yes he was.

Yep. Like we said, that nickname fits.

No. And we all know he's a lying fraud and Hamas apologist.

BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans Held Hostage
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
For those of us too young to remember the Carter years, we're living through them now.

Isn't it fun?

Not.

Yes we did.

He really should.

In favor of terrorists.

ALWAYS.

Yes he does.

Soulless liar.

Because those votes in Dearborn are more important.

Rhodes is responsible for October 7.

He's a terrible human being.

Who then funnels that money to terror organizations who attack Israel.

BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans Held Hostage
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling Out His Economic Lies
Doug P.
Doug P.
JOURNALISM: Politico Super DISAPPOINTED Courts Won't Decide Trump's Political Fate
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion
Sam J.
Sam J.
'Joe Biden Endorses His Own Impeachment' in 2019 Tweet About Trump That's Aged Wonderfully
Doug P.
Doug P.
NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID
Sam J.
Sam J.

