Twitter Discovers the Shocking White House Nickname of Ben Rhodes

Well, that certainly explains quite a lot. Former adviser to Barack Obama, Ben Rhodes, had a unique nickname during his time in the White House. That nickname? Hamas. Yikes!
Obama Whitehouse — Ben Rhodes nickname was “Hamas” https://t.co/wliXcged2n— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 18, 2024
That seems really abnormal. Most people don't choose the name of a terrorist organization for their fun name among friends.
All you need to know about Ben Rhodes: his nickname in the Obama White House was “Hamas” - per presidential historian @TeviTroy. https://t.co/RlYqPMemSw— William Daroff (@Daroff) April 17, 2024
Pod Save Hamas https://t.co/nfcRaoHKkR— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 17, 2024
Pod save America from these terrible people.
“The most pro-Israel administration in history,” as they billed themselves. https://t.co/YBKHKG3Y57— Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) April 17, 2024
It's starting to look like that maybe was not entirely true.
Good thing he didn’t have any input on major foreign policy decisions. Oh wait… https://t.co/LliczaBYlC— District Politics (@southern_cone) April 18, 2024
Let me guess...Tommy Vietor's name was "Hezbollah," and Jon Favreau's name was "Houthi." https://t.co/j41L7mi6zu— ✝️ Hamas Delenda Est 🌐🗽🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼🏳️🌈 (@paulesq711) April 17, 2024
That would actually be the least surprising news lately.
Why are we talking about the schmuck Ben Rhodes again https://t.co/1nmyE63bLd— 🦌 the fool (@kilovh) April 18, 2024
Unfortunately, when he has the connections he does, he can't be just ignored.
It was obvious! https://t.co/X8HhBZZCOw— WishBone🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@WishRealtors) April 18, 2024
Unsurprising if true https://t.co/ww4ylGVv8b— Swiss Shepherd🐕 (@HoyasFan07) April 18, 2024
Why am I not surprised?— Lou (@LOUfromMemphis) April 18, 2024
It's not shocking, but it is shocking to see all the worst fears of Americans are being confirmed.
Ben Rhodes I presume speaks for Obama World when he goes on Joy Reid's show and says Israel has to be careful responding to Hamas lest it wind up provoking a larger war with Hezbollah or in the West Bank.— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 11, 2023
It also explains why Rhodes offered this advice on national television just a short 7 months ago.
Wait…Ben Rhodes published a memoir?— Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) April 18, 2024
And some poor bastard actually read it?
Worse still, Rhodes had access to the highest levels of American government and all Americans had to suffer through that.
