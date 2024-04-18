John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning...
Do YOUR Job: Tom Cotton Forgets Role of Government, Tells Citizens to Handle...
Enjoy This Video of a Pro-Hamas Protester 'Screaming in Pain' While Cops Remove...
The Price of Housing Popularizes Return to Multigenerational Living
Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master...
President Joe Biden Mobbed at Gas Station in Philadelphia
Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter...
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and...
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President
Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump

Twitter Discovers the Shocking White House Nickname of Ben Rhodes

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:00 AM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Well, that certainly explains quite a lot. Former adviser to Barack Obama, Ben Rhodes, had a unique nickname during his time in the White House. That nickname? Hamas. Yikes!

Advertisement

That seems really abnormal. Most people don't choose the name of a terrorist organization for their fun name among friends.

Pod save America from these terrible people.

It's starting to look like that maybe was not entirely true.

That would actually be the least surprising news lately.

Recommended

John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning Latinos (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Unfortunately, when he has the connections he does, he can't be just ignored.

It's not shocking, but it is shocking to see all the worst fears of Americans are being confirmed.

It also explains why Rhodes offered this advice on national television just a short 7 months ago.

Worse still, Rhodes had access to the highest levels of American government and all Americans had to suffer through that.

Tags: BEN RHODES BIDEN HAMAS ISRAEL OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning Latinos (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master Troll ‘Coach'
Coucy
Enjoy This Video of a Pro-Hamas Protester 'Screaming in Pain' While Cops Remove Him
Brett T.
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Brett T.
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning Latinos (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement