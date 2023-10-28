Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective in Israel's Next Move

Many on the American Left continue to call on President Biden to ask Israel to have a ceasefire. Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel and hold hostages but these people want the Israelis to stop defending themselves? Of course:

Advertisement

Dozens of entertainment industry A-listers have signed a letter urging President Biden to push for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its third week. Created by a group of Hollywood insiders calling itself Artists4Ceasefire, the letter's signatories so far include such celebrities as Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Bassem Youssef, Jon Stewart, Dua Lipa, Hasan Minhaj, Oscar Isaac and Michael Stipe. "We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the letter states.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser didn't sign that letter, but one of the architects of the Iran deal that assisted the regime that backs Hamas is among those who fail to see the objective in Israel's next move:

So many innocent people are already dying in Gaza, so many more would die in a ground invasion, and so much more could escalate and go wrong for everyone involved. Meanwhile, there's no sense at all of what the objective would be. https://t.co/O7gHTJvpCE — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 27, 2023

Hamas in Gaza went into Israel, committed unspeakable atrocities and murdered about 1,500 people and the Israelis should just let it go -- until of course it happens again?

The guy who helped his boss send pallets of cash to Iran, suddenly has comments about turmoil and bloodshed in the Middle East. Maybe you could have thought about that before you funded the terrorists in Iran. — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) October 28, 2023

Hamas thanks you for your support — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 28, 2023

Have a seat, Ben:

As usual, the best course of action will be to do the opposite of what these former Obama staffers recommend.

Your reminder that Ben has an MFA in Creative Writing, only got hired by Obama because his brother was head of CBS News, and left a trail of failure and destruction in every policy issue he touched. https://t.co/UaPwE5YsGM — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 28, 2023

The "objective" for Israel seems pretty clear:

The objective is straightforward: remove Hamas from governing power in Gaza, a position from which it gained access to resources from people such as you. https://t.co/ZwJYG3p2OG — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 28, 2023

The objective is victory over Hamas — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 28, 2023

The objective is to kill the terrorists who just slaughtered 1,400 Jews. Either you're pretending to be stupid or you're not pretending. https://t.co/ba2CcegvCS — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

Which is it? Place your bets!

So this is going to be the new thing now? Pretending Israel's response has no point.



Dead Hamas terrorists. That's the point. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 28, 2023

This is a problem that can't be solved by simply sending somebody another pallet of cash.

So many innocent people dead in Israel.



Hamas broke the ceasefire. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 28, 2023

The objective is to make sure Hamas can’t do what it did to Israel a second time



Can’t you do something useful like selling timeshares or something? — CTIronman (@CTIronman) October 27, 2023

This certainly isn't the first time Rhodes has failed to see the objective of Israeli strikes against Hamas in Gaza.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!