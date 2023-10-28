Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective in Israel's Next Move

Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident
Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on October 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

Many on the American Left continue to call on President Biden to ask Israel to have a ceasefire. Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel and hold hostages but these people want the Israelis to stop defending themselves? Of course:

Dozens of entertainment industry A-listers have signed a letter urging President Biden to push for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its third week.

Created by a group of Hollywood insiders calling itself Artists4Ceasefire, the letter's signatories so far include such celebrities as Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Bassem Youssef, Jon Stewart, Dua Lipa, Hasan Minhaj, Oscar Isaac and Michael Stipe.

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the letter states.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser didn't sign that letter, but one of the architects of the Iran deal that assisted the regime that backs Hamas is among those who fail to see the objective in Israel's next move:

Hamas in Gaza went into Israel, committed unspeakable atrocities and murdered about 1,500 people and the Israelis should just let it go -- until of course it happens again? 

Have a seat, Ben:

As usual, the best course of action will be to do the opposite of what these former Obama staffers recommend.

The "objective" for Israel seems pretty clear:

Which is it? Place your bets!

This is a problem that can't be solved by simply sending somebody another pallet of cash.

This certainly isn't the first time Rhodes has failed to see the objective of Israeli strikes against Hamas in Gaza.

