Conservative men rule. Deal with it.

And it sounds like this liberal woman/TikToker is figuring that out … except she doesn’t want them to be conservative. Read that again. The things she wants in a man, she can’t seem to find in a liberal man (there’s a reason), but she doesn’t like conservative men.

But she does.

Hey, it’s ok to admit it. Most women don’t want a guy who cries easily because of CLIMATE CHANGE and walks around wearing a t-shirt that says ‘Trans women ARE women’.

We just don’t.

"It is really hard to find a man who's willing to play the more traditional masculine role in the relationship in today's day and age who is not a conservative."https://t.co/opFBV95ilu — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) June 8, 2023

From Evie Magazine:

But more and more women are waking up to the fact that they are single and unhappy in their 30s (or even in their 40s), and they’re figuring out that they were given the wrong advice about dating and marriage. TikTok has become a breeding ground for women to get candid about the dating landscape and the struggles they’re facing with single men. TikToker @ms_petch posted a video that has gone viral in which she laments over the fact that liberal men aren’t living up to her standards.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But wait, there’s MORE!

@ms_petch shares something on TikTok that has made dating very difficult lately. She calls it “one of the saddest realizations” she has had recently. “As a liberal woman, it is really hard to find a man who’s willing to play the more traditional masculine role in the relationship in today’s day and age who is not a conservative,” she admits. She attributes certain characteristics to a traditional, masculine man: paying for the first date, opening the door for the woman, caring for and providing for the woman. She wants all of this in a man—as long as he’s not conservative.

We can’t even.

So luckily, Oilfield Rando could:

Seriously.

That’s freakin’ hilarious.

This whole article is Christmas morning. I followed the trail on this quote, and I am HOOOOOOOWLING pic.twitter.com/tgAaC0Wwl1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 8, 2023

BAHAHAHAHAHA

I am an artist. I am a hero. pic.twitter.com/B1eEPnrleW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 8, 2023

*chef’s kiss*

Imagine: you’re trying to find a man who will protect his family, but will also be ok with you snuffing out his child up until the due date. They basically have to find someone with dissociative identity disorder — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 8, 2023

Or, you know, a liar.

The dam is gonna break. Women are realizing that all their virtue signaling and moral hysteria leads to ending up with dweebs. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) June 8, 2023

Or being alone.

Yup.

Young women today are stupid. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 8, 2023

Not all of them, but some of them, definitely.

So great, she simply doesn't get it, she wants a man to act like a man but she wants them to have a crazed ideology that requires that men cannot and will not act like men. — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) June 8, 2023

That might be the best thing I'll see today. it is pure, crystalized lack of introspection and lack of self-awareness. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 8, 2023

Oh, and it looks like she responded?

The follow up video is even better. The summary is “I’m a a red flag !? Well you’re an incel!” pic.twitter.com/iqZxrlX2sa — ichthys (@kyrieeleison60) June 8, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She wants to have a man who behaves properly while not having to behave herself.

There are tens of millions of women like this.

They should be avoided at all costs. They're going to shag as many men as they can. Steer well clear of them. — ThunderChunky (@SLightening101) June 8, 2023

In other words … avoid crazy.

***

***

