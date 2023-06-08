Now, let’s be clear …

Folks, anytime a politician (or a politician’s lame summer intern) uses those words, you should know everything that follows is complete and total BS. If they throw in a ‘folks’ with that? Double the BS. See what we did there? Heh.

Case in point:

Now, let’s be clear. Some of the Republican in Congress who are attempting to block student debt relief had their own PPP loans forgiven. Remember this one?https://t.co/6qNY4dKIog — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 8, 2023

They love pretending PPP loans and student loans are the same thing.

Oh, they know they’re not but they also know their young supporters who voted for Biden because he promised to make others pay for their school loan debt don’t know they’re not the same thing. And it’s easy to convince them big mean Republicans are being well, big and mean.

Luckily, Twitchy favorite @IzaBooboo was front and center to take this tweet and Biden’s admin in general apart.

Take a look:

Yeah, see there's this thing called a "law" that was passed through both houses of Congress and signed by the President that allowed people to get their PPP loans forgiven. That's the difference. Hope this helps. https://t.co/6OT5IYBOXU — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2023

BIG difference.

Biden is vetoing a bill that would explicitly prevent him from violating separation of powers by Executive Order, which was passed because he is arguing in court that no one has standing to challenge his unlawful EO. We are fully through the looking glass.https://t.co/5laue0vucN — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2023

So he vetoed a law proving he does not have the ability to do what he wants to do via EO.

Keep in mind, if that bill made it to his desk it had to be bipartisan.

And he vetoed it.

Who’s the authoritarian again? Wow.

So, instead of following the law as written and not issuing an unlawful EO, he's pretending like Congress is required to acquiesce to his unlawful power grab and he's entitled to veto a bill that would stop his unlawful power grab. This is ridiculous. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2023

He’s acting like a dictator.

You know, the very thing the Left (and sadly some on the Right) have accused Trump, DeSantis, and other Republicans of being.

This is pure, unadulterated abuse of power. He should be impeached and removed from office for this. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2023

There are many things this guy should be impeached from office over.

Hell, we’ve lost count.

Normal process: Congress passes a bill, the President signs the bill, it becomes law, and the President/executive branch is charged with enforcing the law. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2023

Hence, ‘Executive.’

Not Legislate.

Abusive process: The President issues an EO declaring he will do something he has no authority to do. He argues the court has no review power to stop him. He vetoes a bill from Congress that tries to stop him. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2023

Impeach. Seriously.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Biden knows he can’t do this, it’s all about campaigning.

***

