It’s bad enough that Morgan J. Freeman used a 20-year-old and easily debunked photo to try and dunk on DeSantis about THE GAYS, but the fact he also pinned it to his timeline? Now, THAT is embarrassing. Hey, we get it, Freeman probably has esteem issues sharing his name with such an extraordinary actor like Morgan Freeman and as such, spends a lot of time trying to make a name for himself … but this ain’t it, chief.

Not at all.

Poor Morgan, he tries and fails so hard.

This picture is 20 years old …

Man, we love Community Notes. That is all.

Wrecked by Community Notes 🤣 — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) June 8, 2023

Lol. Owned again. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) June 8, 2023

Must be exhausting to lie that hard. That photo is from 2003.

When Jeb Bush was governor. 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/QjSRzQE4GU — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) June 8, 2023

Imagine lying this hard — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) June 8, 2023

D'awww How does it feel to be the last person in the country to know that Key West is gay? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) June 8, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

You know there’s no Don’t Say Gay legislation, right? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 8, 2023

When will you people stop lying? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) June 8, 2023

Reckoned without community notes eh…. pic.twitter.com/sGiEX8MXFE — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) June 8, 2023

How does it feel having to find a 20 year old photograph to support your current world-view belief? — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) June 8, 2023

Pretty lame.

Almost as lame as living life as the less impressive Morgan Freeman.

