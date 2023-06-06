Guys, the Lia Thomas stuff is so much worse than we thought.

Matt Walsh’s documentary ‘What Is A Woman?’ has been generating buzz since its release, and that buzz was amplified over this past weekend when the film was made available for free for a limited time on Twitter. In one segment of the film, Walsh interviews an anonymous woman about her experience as a teammate of trans-identified swimmer, Lia Thomas.

That woman, Paula Scanlan, has decided to break her silence and come forward publicly.

Watch:

It’s a powerful interview, and one worth watching in full. Scanlan is thoughtful, fair, and articulate. Her message is even-handed and she’s very clear that she has no malice towards Thomas. If WE’RE being fair, she’s being TOO fair with Thomas.

But we’re big meanies that way.

The schools psychologically manipulating young women to accept the guy changing in their locker room and pretend he’s one of them … to play politics? So gross.

Thank you, indeed.

We need more and more women to speak up.

***

***

