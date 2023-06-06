Guys, the Lia Thomas stuff is so much worse than we thought.

Matt Walsh’s documentary ‘What Is A Woman?’ has been generating buzz since its release, and that buzz was amplified over this past weekend when the film was made available for free for a limited time on Twitter. In one segment of the film, Walsh interviews an anonymous woman about her experience as a teammate of trans-identified swimmer, Lia Thomas.

That woman, Paula Scanlan, has decided to break her silence and come forward publicly.

Watch:

A teammate of Lia Thomas appeared in What Is A Woman anonymously. A few days ago she came to us and said she is ready to come out publicly and tell her story. I had a longer conversation with Paula where she revealed a number of details that weren't covered in the film. Watch: pic.twitter.com/wlknGmslJC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2023

It’s a powerful interview, and one worth watching in full. Scanlan is thoughtful, fair, and articulate. Her message is even-handed and she’s very clear that she has no malice towards Thomas. If WE’RE being fair, she’s being TOO fair with Thomas.

But we’re big meanies that way.

The most disturbing thing that @PaulaYScanlan revealed is the psychological manipulation from the school that made the real girls on the team question their own common sense and judgment. They knew it was wrong to have a man on the team but the gaslighting campaign was extremely… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 6, 2023

The schools psychologically manipulating young women to accept the guy changing in their locker room and pretend he’s one of them … to play politics? So gross.

It's so unfortunate that those that are supposed to maintain security for these students are the very ones that are perpetrating a terror campaign on these young ladies. I'm pretty much at the point where we just need to burn the institutions down. — nobody important (@mahtinwesley) June 6, 2023

Gaslighting is common speak among institutions now. Trust your mind, your thoughts, your emotions. Do not let these bullies tell you what you’re thinking! — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) June 6, 2023

Thank you, indeed.

We need more and more women to speak up.

***

Related:

No, ‘THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY’?! Elliot Page’s ‘transphobic attack’ story hilariously sets off BS detectors

Tweep shares pic of woman who called Casey DeSantis ‘Walmart Melania’ and OMG-LOL the nicknames

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Gynecologist who insisted Dylan Mulvaney is a woman gets BIG MAD at being mocked

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!