As Twitchy readers know, The Daily Beast’s Katie Baker called Casey DeSantis a ‘Walmart Melania’, which was a pretty weak and nasty dig to make at the First Lady of Florida. Oh sure, Katie was triggered by that scary leather jacket Casey was wearing but still …

Lame.

So lame.

What do they say about karma again? That whole being a b-word thing? Yeah.

Note, normally we don’t agree with picking on the way someone looks or dresses HOWEVER, if that person attacked someone else over the way they look and dress? That makes them fair game.

And here we go.

WE KNEW IT!

Ouch.

What a giver.

Don’t it though?

There it is.

And fin.

***

***

