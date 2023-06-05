Dylan Mulvaney is at most, a trans woman, doc. Not a woman.

You’d think a gynecologist would be able to define a woman but … never mind. Not in this day and age. Heck, we have a SCOTUS Justice who claimed someone has to be a biologist to define a woman.

So here we are.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Michelle Quinn insisted that Dylan is a woman. Welp, that didn’t go over so hot for the doc and in fact, it has been going so badly she created a place where people can respond to her and GET BLOCKED for being a transphobe.

Or something.

Because you know, having common sense totally makes someone a transphobe.

If anyone is looking for transphobes this morning, they’re swarming my mentions and replies pic.twitter.com/eYKDWTEcFB — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

EL OH EL.

If you are a transphobe, feel free to

show your ass on this thread so the Twitter users who aren’t bigots know who to block. Generally you’ve been lacking imagination so I’d appreciate a bit more creativity pic.twitter.com/WHgxu5SPus — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

It’s so brave to block people.

Is anyone looking for doctors who are a disgrace to the medical profession and science? I have one right here screeching about transphobes — Kieran (@photosbykieran) June 5, 2023

He doesn’t have a vagina, fallopian tubes, ovaries, uterus, or a cervix. What will you be examining? His testicles? His prostate? He is taking a spot away from your patients who are women. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) June 5, 2023

We just want to know if you, as an OB/GYN, would examine Dylan’s testicles. Not transphobic at all. — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) June 5, 2023

Nope. This thread is for you all. Have the fuck at it. Show everyone who you are — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

She mad.

What, that we’re rational people? — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) June 5, 2023

Appreciate the self-cleaning oven. pic.twitter.com/4FAvHS5Tk6 — a cat named Vagina 🍌🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) June 5, 2023

So true.

Bless your heart. pic.twitter.com/TXiFZZVylp — 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@navychick1993) June 5, 2023

*snort*

If you want to call people who understand men can’t become women transphobes I’m sure that 0.0% of us care. It will never be as embarrassing as claiming to be a doctor who thinks one can switch genders and completely ignores obvious mental health issues. Worst “doctor” ever. — 🍒TrixieTweets🍒 (@TweetsTrixie) June 5, 2023

Actually just calling you out on your lies — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) June 5, 2023

Maybe if you cried harder — RaisingCane (@RaisingCane51) June 5, 2023

Someone else posted this but I thought I’d pass along his questions.. “How is that pap smear is going to be performed. Where is the speculum inserted? These are questions the medical community will want to know.” — Elan Pinedo (@ElanPinedo) June 5, 2023

Because you know, science and stuff.

***

Related:

THIS –> Elon Musk holds nothing back describing what gender-affirming care for minors really IS

Thread ‘lays down some hard truth’ on women and today’s cultural tug-of-war and it’s SPECTACULAR

Local familiar with MuellerSheWrote shares MORE about ‘stolen valor’ claims and grifts in BRUTAL thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!