Dylan Mulvaney is at most, a trans woman, doc. Not a woman.

You’d think a gynecologist would be able to define a woman but … never mind. Not in this day and age. Heck, we have a SCOTUS Justice who claimed someone has to be a biologist to define a woman.

So here we are.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Michelle Quinn insisted that Dylan is a woman. Welp, that didn’t go over so hot for the doc and in fact, it has been going so badly she created a place where people can respond to her and GET BLOCKED for being a transphobe.

Or something.

Because you know, having common sense totally makes someone a transphobe.

EL OH EL.

It’s so brave to block people.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

She mad.

So true.

*snort*

Because you know, science and stuff.

***

***

