CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD Backfires ... HILARIOUSLY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on April 28, 2024
Sarah D.

As we watch this video from CNN we just cringed.

Ok, to be honest, we laughed at them not with them, while cringing because this did NOT work well for them, at all. It's sort of like, 'Look at us, being all normal and stuff. We're even making fun of the food here that we're all wasting while Americans can't afford to put groceries on their tables. See?! We're just like you. HA HA HA HA.'

So relatable.

Normal.

*eye roll*

Watch:

Toasty is putting it nicely.

RIGHT? Sheesh, we were so wrong about CNN.

Or not.

Heh.

Same. Besides the fact that he's truly one of the best journalists we cover these days, the dude has perfect hair. Not even joking.

Just like the rest of us.

======================================================================

