CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD Backfires ... HILARIOUSLY (Watch)

As we watch this video from CNN we just cringed.

Ok, to be honest, we laughed at them not with them, while cringing because this did NOT work well for them, at all. It's sort of like, 'Look at us, being all normal and stuff. We're even making fun of the food here that we're all wasting while Americans can't afford to put groceries on their tables. See?! We're just like you. HA HA HA HA.'

So relatable.

Normal.

*eye roll*

Watch:

CNN wants us to know the #WHCD is super serious and not at all a chance for D.C. elites to thumb their noses at America pic.twitter.com/kDphSVFCQw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Also, Kate and Harry are toasty and it's not even 8:30 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Toasty is putting it nicely.

"No one eats the food."

"To be fair, the food is not that good" pic.twitter.com/tkh4PR6GAd — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 28, 2024

Thank goodness they told us! Otherwise, everything they do makes it look like they are elites thumbing their noses at America. Wait a minute................ — senorsweats (@senorsweats) April 28, 2024

RIGHT? Sheesh, we were so wrong about CNN.

Or not.

Heh.

The only celebrity we care about seeing at #WHCD is our hometown guy @BillMelugin_ 😂 https://t.co/GAyFrhBSrg — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 28, 2024

Same. Besides the fact that he's truly one of the best journalists we cover these days, the dude has perfect hair. Not even joking.

With a few exceptions, it’s a vacuous propagandists convention. — Laura Jones (@LauraJo35121) April 28, 2024

Just like the rest of us.

======================================================================

======================================================================