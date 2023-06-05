It’s that time, dear reader when we post a kick-butt thread that doesn’t need much commentary from any of us ol’ Twitchy editors because it can absolutely stand on its own. This thread from ‘Elaine’ dropping some hard truth on women and today’s ‘cultural tugs-of-war’ is just so damn good.

First of all, I want to send all the love to these two beautiful women. You are strong, you are beautiful and you are courageous. Thank you for this. And now it’s time for me to lay down some hard truth on us women. Hold tight for a Saturday night Elaine Essay. https://t.co/5VzLFKR0CB — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

My dear sisters, we have seriously, dangerously screwed up. In todays cultural tugs-of-war I come down firmly in the side of protecting both men and women’s spaces However, that’s only one part of this fight and we must take responsibility for our broad contribution to this. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

Over the last thirty years, our culture has become dominated by a primary prevailing, shallow view of women. Odd, when the intent of suffrage was intended to break those chains. The amount of plastic surgery being done today reveals the emphasis on looking sexually attractive. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

Did you catch the thigh gap thing? Ugh! We’ve abandoned all the amazing things about being a woman, for a cheap, shallow version of girl power. Rather than teaching our girls they are enough, and that being a woman is about internal and character driven effort to find one’s — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

unique contributions to the world, we have created a world where the expectations are an illusion and a completely unattainable. You can not be all the things to all people. Nor should we try to be. Every man need not find you attractive. Nor should they. Every woman should not — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

feel bad if she’s not the current version of perfection. At 48 or so, I finally—finally—discovered that I can’t have a perfect home, a perfect job, a perfect family, perfect health, perfect weight, perfect hair, perfect skin, perfect perfect perfect. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

It’s no wonder our girls are scared to grow up. Who needs that pressure? And in our good intention of being perfect and powerful, we have contributed to the isolation of our girls, leaving them to lord of the flies through middle school. Abandoning any kind of education on how to — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

…conduct oneself both in protecting ourselves from bullying without becoming a bully ourselves. …be appropriate in different spaces, learn you are different than others and that is a FANTASTIC thing. …realize, you don’t have to stay forever young and that is a blessing. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

…understand that becoming a mom is a privilege not a life-ender and you have a responsibility to choose or not choose it before you get pregnant. …be at peace knowing you might be able to have it all—but not all at once and being a woman is a blessing and honor. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

Peggy Noonan wrote decades ago that she was a concerned for a culture where moms and grandmas were not soft warm people whos bodies gave a little when you hugged them and smelled like cookies but instead had become hard sharp-edged people who smelled like Chanel No. 5 & the gym. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

She saw it coming. I’m not talking about Lizzo style unhealthy “body positivity” because we’ve become a nation of odd extremes and that is not healthy either. Is there some kind of moderation here? Frankly, one of the dumbest things we did was demand Barbie also — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

Be a doctor. Barbie will always be a fashion model and that is ok! There are incredibly beautiful women. I am not! It doesn’t make me invaluable, just not suited for modeling. It is what’s inside that makes you beautiful. We ALL have access to that naturally. — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

The lie we have embraced is that woman can be all the things that Barbie is. But we can’t, and it’s making us bad women. (Maybe Barbie should have just had a bigger circle of friends or all shapes colors and careers.) — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

Girls, we need to take responsibility for this and do what we can to help the next generation. Let’s listen to who they are inside, what their dreams are, become interested in what they are interested in, focus on their challenges instead of putting — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

All our energy into being forever young and perfect for ourselves. We fell for a lie. And our daughters are paying the price. Our children are the most important and most incredible job. And for you men…men who care about your daughters…make sure your wife knows you love and — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

honor here for who she is. Our daughters are watching./🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Elaine (@elbh) June 4, 2023

