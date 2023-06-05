Man, Ian Millhiser really seems to hate how the Electoral College protects the minority. You know, if he hates the way we elect our officials in this country SO MUCH there are plenty of other options out there for him who trample the minority.

North Korea maybe?

This is far from Ian’s first complaint about the EC …

The weirdest thing about the United States is that, more than 200 years ago, a bunch of enslavers came up with an electoral system that routinely misfires and puts the losing candidate in the White House. And we’re expected to treat their work as if it were divinely inspired. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 4, 2023

And sadly, it will probably be far from his last.

The weirdest thing about the United States is how it’s such a horrible country that lawn flamingos like Ian are not only allowed to spout stupid crap, but make money doing it.

Weird.

And as usual, this didn’t go well for Ian, like at all.

Your commitment to public humiliation is impressive. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 5, 2023

Ain’t it?

We’re seen more and more of this ‘frog of shame’.

The winning candidate always becomes President. The states vote for him, not the people. — BOBlematic 🇮🇸 (@BOBIematic) June 5, 2023

There it is.

The states elect the president, Ian. That way, every state has a say.

There are other countries with other types of government that you may find more suitable. You are welcome to migrate to one whenever you’d like. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 4, 2023

Seems helpful and supportive, yes?

I heard this same argument. In fifth grade. — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) June 5, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Third grade.

Key phrase here: the United States. Ian hates the fact that we make concessions for smaller states so that minorities aren’t dominated by the majority. If you want to make the argument to get rid of states (that’s what you’re doing), do it, but do it honestly. — PopeHat n’ Vestments Inc. ⭐️ (@PontifHat) June 4, 2023

voxtard strikes again — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 5, 2023

This could catch on.

Leftist complain about the supposed failings of the country yet never leave. There is absolutely nothing keeping you here. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 5, 2023

The country is so prosperous that someone like you can make an entire livelihood by just complaining. — Thirteen O'Clock – Todd (@o_thirteen) June 5, 2023

Amazing, ain’t it?

***

