Man, Ian Millhiser really seems to hate how the Electoral College protects the minority. You know, if he hates the way we elect our officials in this country SO MUCH there are plenty of other options out there for him who trample the minority.

North Korea maybe?

This is far from Ian’s first complaint about the EC …

And sadly, it will probably be far from his last.

The weirdest thing about the United States is how it’s such a horrible country that lawn flamingos like Ian are not only allowed to spout stupid crap, but make money doing it.

Weird.

And as usual, this didn’t go well for Ian, like at all.

Ain’t it?

We’re seen more and more of this ‘frog of shame’.

There it is.

The states elect the president, Ian. That way, every state has a say.

Seems helpful and supportive, yes?

HA HA HA HA

Third grade.

This could catch on.

Amazing, ain’t it?

***

***

