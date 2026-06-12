Scott Jennings Reminds Karen Finney She Worked for Bill Clinton During Her ‘Character Matters’ Rant

Some Democrats are realizing a headline-creating election in Maine could have horrible repercussions for them nationally. Increasingly, they are having to defend their party’s choice to stick with Graham Platner despite his Nazi tattoo and his many (and still-emerging) scandals. That’s why you’ll be hearing a lot of ‘I don’t support him’ or ‘If this is what Maine voters want.’ Democrat political consultant Karen Finney recently tried this with Republican commenter Scott Jennings on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

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He patiently waited to remind Finney about her old boss. (WATCH)

KAREN FINNEY: I think it should matter. That's why I didn't vote for Donald Trump and why I wouldn't have supported Graham Platner.



SCOTT JENNINGS: But you worked for Bill Clinton?



I love it when Democrats try to argue with Scott Jennings on CNN. It never ends well for them. pic.twitter.com/KpPI3YsRub — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 11, 2026

LOL you can just SEE that he is letting her dig herself as deep as possible before he hits her with her hypocrisy. — Youngone (@Siryoungest) June 11, 2026

You can see her swallow her tongue when they play the clip. You can watch it as she tries to figure out how to spin it. — Sam Stone (@samstone46) June 11, 2026

Hard to believably feign being offended by Platner when you worked for the administration that tried to normalize a president having sexual relations with an intern.

Finney thought she could get away with her false assertion regarding Platner.

Funny: that’s not what he said



cNN: plays the video



Finney: denies what’s in the video



These people believe they can bend reality. — Hokie2012 (@Hokie20121207) June 11, 2026

Jennings: platter said none of what’s come out is concerning. @finneyk: that’s not what he said.



CNN then plays clip where Platner says none of it is concerning. @finneyk: silent (hopefully contemplates life choices)



Anyone associated with the Clintons is sus AF. — Em-80 (@EKramer7331) June 11, 2026

Dead wrong. @finneyk is incapable of that level of self-reflection. — TD (@tdaveniii) June 11, 2026

Self-reflection? That’s a tall order for any Democrat.

Commenters laugh at Democrats trying to use their politically motivated lawsuits (that will likely be overturned) against Trump as justification for supporting Platner.

The funny thing is they think when they call President Trump a felon it makes him look bad but in reality it just reminds everyone how corrupt the Democrats are. The lengths they went to destroy DJT and he is still their President 😂🤣 — CoCo21 (@CoCo2189542428) June 11, 2026

Nice comeback from Scott Jennings. He exposed @finneyk 's hypocrisy. The reason people don't care about the Trump accusations is because they know it is all BS. It doesn't matter how many liberal women came out, most of the stories fall apart under the slightest scrutiny. — M (@Realmarko88) June 11, 2026

But, trump's convictions will be overturned and Platner will still be a Nazi. — @Damntough (@Damntough1) June 11, 2026

Every time I hear a democrat say Trump is a felon, I turn the channel. — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) June 11, 2026

It would be faster for them to say, ‘Yes, I support Nazis.’

Posters say Democrats are damaging their personal reputations and party nationally for one Senate seat.

Omg, dems are gonna die on the Maine Hillbilly hill. His section of Maine is only worth 1 in the electoral college. This is the dumbest political statement of all time. Its not like hes running in Manhatten. All these idiots vouching are ruining their character. Dnc is so dumb. — guth (@guth315541) June 11, 2026

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Absolutely EVERYTHING is Donald Trump’s fault. This didn’t take long to blame it on the President — T (@TMarie1962) June 11, 2026

lol



Now, democrats will support an actual Nazi for US Senate, because Trump lowered the bar.



The mental gymnastics are gold-medal-worthy 🥇 — Basketcase1969 (@basketcase1969) June 11, 2026

‘Trump is forcing us to elect a Nazi’ is ridiculous, but that’s what a lot of Democrats are going with. Nothing is making Democrats support or vote for a Nazi except their own eagerness to do so. They already own running Platner. If they actually elect him, they’ll own that forever.

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