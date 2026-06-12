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Scott Jennings Reminds Karen Finney She Worked for Bill Clinton During Her ‘Character Matters’ Rant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:32 AM on June 12, 2026
Twitchy

Some Democrats are realizing a headline-creating election in Maine could have horrible repercussions for them nationally. Increasingly, they are having to defend their party’s choice to stick with Graham Platner despite his Nazi tattoo and his many (and still-emerging) scandals. That’s why you’ll be hearing a lot of ‘I don’t support him’ or ‘If this is what Maine voters want.’ Democrat political consultant Karen Finney recently tried this with Republican commenter Scott Jennings on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

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He patiently waited to remind Finney about her old boss. (WATCH)

Hard to believably feign being offended by Platner when you worked for the administration that tried to normalize a president having sexual relations with an intern.

Finney thought she could get away with her false assertion regarding Platner.

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Self-reflection? That’s a tall order for any Democrat.

Commenters laugh at Democrats trying to use their politically motivated lawsuits (that will likely be overturned) against Trump as justification for supporting Platner.

It would be faster for them to say, ‘Yes, I support Nazis.’

Posters say Democrats are damaging their personal reputations and party nationally for one Senate seat.

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‘Trump is forcing us to elect a Nazi’ is ridiculous, but that’s what a lot of Democrats are going with. Nothing is making Democrats support or vote for a Nazi except their own eagerness to do so. They already own running Platner. If they actually elect him, they’ll own that forever.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MAINE SCOTT JENNINGS

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Debt Wish: Dem Ayanna Pressley Wants Reparations and MAGA Is Begging Her to Push Them During Midterms Warren Squire
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