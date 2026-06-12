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Look Who's Here to Vouch for Graham Platner's Character and Qualifications (This Is Quite the Trifecta)

Doug P. | 9:17 AM on June 12, 2026
Meme

Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner and his Democrat backers continue to spin like the wind when it comes to allegations against him, not to mention their attempts to explain away his Nazi SS tattoo that former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain recently tried to whitewash.  

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It's possible there will be more dropping on this guy in the coming weeks, but for now the Dems already have plenty of hypocrisy to put on display by defending Platner. 

There is, however, some good news for the Platner campaign.

One of the foremost moral authorities in the United States is vouching for the Maine Democrat:

"If we eliminate from consideration people accused of abusing women, inappropriately messaging women on Kik while married, and having Nazi tattoos, there wouldn't be anybody available to serve in Congress" is a heck of a way to frame this. 

Couple all that with who Biden was speaking with and it's a dirtbag trifecta:

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Maybe Platner's people will welcome having Hunter Biden on board to help make their candidate not look so bad by comparison. 

They should make an ad together. 

The attempts to normalize having a Nazi tattoo and everything else are desperate and shameless, but that's where we are. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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