Look Who's Here to Vouch for Graham Platner's Character and Qualifications (This Is Quite the Trifecta)

Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner and his Democrat backers continue to spin like the wind when it comes to allegations against him, not to mention their attempts to explain away his Nazi SS tattoo that former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain recently tried to whitewash.

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It's possible there will be more dropping on this guy in the coming weeks, but for now the Dems already have plenty of hypocrisy to put on display by defending Platner.

Graham Platner cheated on fiancée and bragged Nazi tattoo was reminder 'US was the evil bad guy,' lover tells Post https://t.co/g4SlNdHZoZ pic.twitter.com/YsDCQPH2E1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2026

There is, however, some good news for the Platner campaign.

One of the foremost moral authorities in the United States is vouching for the Maine Democrat:

POLITICO: Hunter Biden defends Graham Platner on Newsom podcast



Most Americans would fail a “show me your phone” test of their past. “If that’s the standard to judge people — especially in elected office — then we won’t have many people left in elected office.”… pic.twitter.com/D18jIXILZz — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 11, 2026

"If we eliminate from consideration people accused of abusing women, inappropriately messaging women on Kik while married, and having Nazi tattoos, there wouldn't be anybody available to serve in Congress" is a heck of a way to frame this.

Couple all that with who Biden was speaking with and it's a dirtbag trifecta:

A dirtbag who banged his dead brother's wife is asked by a dirtbag who banged his best friend/campaign manager's wife about another dirtbag who cheated on a fiancee (alleged) and sexted a dozen women right after getting married (confirmed) https://t.co/jjYkk8sSYs — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 11, 2026

Maybe Platner's people will welcome having Hunter Biden on board to help make their candidate not look so bad by comparison.

Platner snags the coveted Hunter Biden endorsement. https://t.co/tbhT6vcHmf — JWF (@JammieWF) June 11, 2026

They should make an ad together.

Character witness enters the chat https://t.co/ljYXrNOWLL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2026

The attempts to normalize having a Nazi tattoo and everything else are desperate and shameless, but that's where we are.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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