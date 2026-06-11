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Ron Klain Pivots From Vouching for Biden's Cognitive State to Whitewashing Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on June 11, 2026
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The last time we checked in with former White House chief of staff Ron Klain he was cooperating with a House GOP probe regarding Joe Biden's mental decline during his four years in office. Klain had previously denied that there were any problems at all.

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Klain is now attempting to help explain away Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's Nazi SS tattoo. How's this for a desperate and ridiculous spin? 

Seriously, dude? 

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Ron Klain, the former chief of staff to President Joe Biden, defended Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner’s tattoo of a Nazi symbol in a comment responding to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Instagram.

The RJC, after Platner’s victory in Tuesday’s primary election, called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to rescind his support for Platner. Klain, in a comment on the RJC’s Instagram post, declared, “This is just a partisan attack. The tattoo was a skull and crossbones to remember his fallen comrades from his service in Afghanistan.” Platner was deployed to Iraq, not Afghanistan, when he got the tattoo.

[...]

Klain, now the chief legal officer at Airbnb, has reportedly been quietly backing and advising Platner’s campaign, as well as several other prominent progressives, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, potential presidential candidate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, New York congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

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Well that's an absolutely gross spin. 

But wait, it gets even more shameful:

There's nobody the Dems won't support as long as that person joins them in hating Trump and might give them a chance to take back the Senate. 

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Klain and Khanna have been trying to spin away Platner's Nazi tattoo and other allegations so they really need to consider who's on the "good" side in all this. 

Platner might be saying to himself after hearing Klain's spin, "dang, I wish I'd have thought of that one!"

*****

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