Ron Klain Pivots From Vouching for Biden's Cognitive State to Whitewashing Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo

The last time we checked in with former White House chief of staff Ron Klain he was cooperating with a House GOP probe regarding Joe Biden's mental decline during his four years in office. Klain had previously denied that there were any problems at all.

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Klain is now attempting to help explain away Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's Nazi SS tattoo. How's this for a desperate and ridiculous spin?

BREAKING @jewishinsider via @marcrod97: "Ex-Biden chief Ron Klain defends Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo"



Klain: "The tattoo was a skull and crossbones to remember his fallen comrades from his service in Afghanistan" https://t.co/k1xXOBSzrL — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 10, 2026

Seriously, dude?

More:

Ron Klain, the former chief of staff to President Joe Biden, defended Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner’s tattoo of a Nazi symbol in a comment responding to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Instagram. The RJC, after Platner’s victory in Tuesday’s primary election, called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to rescind his support for Platner. Klain, in a comment on the RJC’s Instagram post, declared, “This is just a partisan attack. The tattoo was a skull and crossbones to remember his fallen comrades from his service in Afghanistan.” Platner was deployed to Iraq, not Afghanistan, when he got the tattoo. [...] Klain, now the chief legal officer at Airbnb, has reportedly been quietly backing and advising Platner’s campaign, as well as several other prominent progressives, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, potential presidential candidate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, New York congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

Well that's an absolutely gross spin.

Ron Klain told us that Joe Biden was fine. And now he defends a Nazi having a Nazi tattoo.



Ron Klain's track record is one of being consistently disgusting and wrong. https://t.co/Aye950yRIe — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) June 10, 2026

That's *AirBnB Chief Legal Officer Ron Klain, to be clear, defending the nazi tattoo.



And it was NOT to honor his fallen comrades, which is wildly manipulative lie.



It was to honor the Nazi Schutzstaffel that he thought were effective killers, per the NYT. https://t.co/201TYFIoZA — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 10, 2026

The logo is so prominent as a Nazi logo that it’s regularly used in blockbuster movies to convey the wearer is a Nazi https://t.co/r06GTWcg2e — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 10, 2026

But wait, it gets even more shameful:

Klain is a former U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum board member... https://t.co/a3cnkrbt8l — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 10, 2026

Klain was on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, Bernie Sanders currently is. Schumer defending this guy. Houlahan too. Etc. Shameful doesn’t begin to describe. https://t.co/9lb2p4MZmo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 10, 2026

There's nobody the Dems won't support as long as that person joins them in hating Trump and might give them a chance to take back the Senate.

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Klain can’t even get his talking points straight. Platner got the tattoo in 2005, when he was deployed to Iraq.



He didn’t deploy to Afghanistan until 2010.



(Klain is an adviser for Platner surrogate Ro Khanna, fwiw) https://t.co/lpnPfk0PMU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 11, 2026

Klain and Khanna have been trying to spin away Platner's Nazi tattoo and other allegations so they really need to consider who's on the "good" side in all this.

Not even Platner has tried to claim something this brazenly stupid https://t.co/uKmCVSRJ9j — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 10, 2026

Platner might be saying to himself after hearing Klain's spin, "dang, I wish I'd have thought of that one!"

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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