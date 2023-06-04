You guys. Holy cow.

We have written about some massive, jaw-dropping threads on Twitchy but WOWZA, that ‘exposé’ thread on Lefty influencer and Biden supporter MuellerSheWrote? Yeah, that was one HELLUVA thread. It basically broke the site.

Again, as we did not do the investigation or any of the legwork for the thread, we can’t confirm or deny any of it but still … holy cow.

Wait, we said that.

Holy wow?

Seems she is trying to do some damage control around the thread and it’s not going so hot.

Yeah, those old tweets can be seriously inconvenient.

So maybe she just left that part out? Maybe?

We dunno.

Her explanations:

But she did say she was Desert Storm disabled.

You know, when you tell the truth you don’t have to remember anything …

Ahem.

What?

There’s just so much here to unravel.

And of course, there are plenty of people on the Left circling the wagons:

Except you know, her entire persona is built in part from those stories she’s told.

Twitter used to be really stupid

It’s getting better.

As you can see, this isn’t going so hot. She has since blocked this editor …

*shrug*

We’ll still keep an eye on it.

***

***

