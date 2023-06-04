You guys. Holy cow.

We have written about some massive, jaw-dropping threads on Twitchy but WOWZA, that ‘exposé’ thread on Lefty influencer and Biden supporter MuellerSheWrote? Yeah, that was one HELLUVA thread. It basically broke the site.

Again, as we did not do the investigation or any of the legwork for the thread, we can’t confirm or deny any of it but still … holy cow.

Wait, we said that.

Holy wow?

Seems she is trying to do some damage control around the thread and it’s not going so hot.

MSW is back tweeting and making the accurate claim that she is a Gulf War Era Veteran. But she also says she never claimed to be a combat veteran. This is in stark contrast with a 2018 where she claimed to have served ***in*** the first Gulf War. pic.twitter.com/yXs6c2Qh6M — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 4, 2023

Yeah, those old tweets can be seriously inconvenient.

The part we hear: “My grandfather died in WWII.” The part we don’t hear: “Died in battle?” pic.twitter.com/J4H3VhvfUo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 4, 2023

So maybe she just left that part out? Maybe?

We dunno.

She said she was desert storm disabled. Desert storm was 90-91. She didn't complete the school. She didn't score perfect (no one ever has). She didn't do those jobs (cause she didn't finish the school). Her grandpa didn't go down with the ship. Her firing. Her abuse. All lies. — apropos of nothing (@aproposapropos) June 4, 2023

Her explanations:

Sigh. I signed up in 94. Basic was 95. TPU for six months or so waiting for

A school which started in august 95. Nuke school began 1/96 (class 96-02). Didn’t go to prototype. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 4, 2023

I never claimed to be a combat vet. I’ve said so a million times. My PTSD comes from sexual assault. I’m a gulf war ERA vet. This whole smear campaign is about me leaving out the word “era”. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 4, 2023

But she did say she was Desert Storm disabled.

You know, when you tell the truth you don’t have to remember anything …

What questions do you have? I went to nuke school. I graduated but didn’t make it to prototype because I was brutally raped and wanted to get out. The navy and the VA have now acknowledged the rape. I’m 100% disabled PTSD MST. I never said I saw combat. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 4, 2023

Ahem.

Is there every a time where liberals don’t contradict themselves? https://t.co/RaxaQgruRl — J. E. THOMASCUOUS (@JETHOMASCUOUS) June 4, 2023

Ah. Semantics. Word. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 4, 2023

What?

I have told this story a hundred times. And y’all base it off one tweet. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 4, 2023

There’s just so much here to unravel.

I wasn’t IN the gulf war. I’m what’s called a gulf war era vet. That’s the VA’s designation. I never said I saw combat. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 4, 2023

And of course, there are plenty of people on the Left circling the wagons:

Except you know, her entire persona is built in part from those stories she’s told.

If a person gets big enough, it doesn't matter how many lies they told that helped get them to where they are today. There will still be people like this dude here. How TF does he have that many followers? pic.twitter.com/D2x0vnvJOo — ❂̷̨̰͍̜̈́̃̓̉̌̔͋̚͘͝ Michael (@OdinAwakens) June 4, 2023

Twitter used to be really stupid

It’s getting better.

Why did you lie then?https://t.co/nayiwD1ADM — Salad Shooter (@thesaladshooter) June 4, 2023

“Died because of war,” just insane nonsense wording to try to make it sound like it’s something big lol. What was his cause of death 50 years later that was “because of war”? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 4, 2023

Ask the follow up question to explain this tweet. pic.twitter.com/th4Jl3mJ4c — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 4, 2023

As you can see, this isn’t going so hot. She has since blocked this editor …

*shrug*

We’ll still keep an eye on it.

