The CDC cared more about politics than our health.

C’mon, we always knew that (it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to realize Randi Weingarten is a public sector union boil on the butt of humanity), but when you see it happening in texts and emails … just out in the open? Like, they never thought we’d catch on?

Infuriating.

The Fairfax County Parents Association is the group responsible for putting in the FOIA request and school-choice bada*s, Corey DeAngelis helped amplify what they found in a thread.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Fairfax County Parents Association obtained text messages between the CDC Director and the presidents of the nation's two largest teachers unions (Randi Weingarten and Becky Pringle) with a FOIA request. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 2, 2023

Randi Weingarten (2/11/21): "We heard something from a NYT leak that seemed at odds with discussion.. this was leaked by someone in agency to NYT: they are running with a full speed ahead angle. I told NYT we were looking for a metric like WHO has 4 school closure if high… pic.twitter.com/08gS6rSYDl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 2, 2023

Randi Weingarten (2/12/21): "Thank you" (sends statement on CDC school reopening guidance) CDC Director: "This gave me the biggest smile of my week. Thank YOU, Friend!" Randi Weingarten: "we will fuss a little on ventilation but I am so grateful" pic.twitter.com/epXgjk4PkM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 2, 2023

Shameful.

Becky Pringle (2/8/21): "It's NEA President, Becky Pringle" CDC Director: "Saw you're email. We are working on it. Will stay in touch." Becky Pringle: "Thanks so much." CDC Director (3/2/21): ":)!" Becky Pringle: "YES!!!!" pic.twitter.com/eOGVhazC4P — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 2, 2023

There was a crucial word change to the guidance – based on Randi's text – between 2/11/21 and 2/12/21: 2/11: "all schools can provide in-person instruction" 2/12: "all schools have options to provide in-person instruction" pic.twitter.com/TAAqFzGr20 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 2, 2023

Yup.

And why do you guys think that wording changed? Because the teacher’s unions wanted to keep using the virus to control education and hold the classroom hostage for political gain, power, and of course, money.

The CDC Director sent the smiley face to Becky Pringle on 3/2/21, shortly after Biden made some remarks "the CDC, issued new guidelines on how to reopen schools safely. It’s a roadmap that will enable schools — if they have the resources they deserve — to reopen safely." "Over… pic.twitter.com/aqljR7Q8g4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 2, 2023

All roads eventually lead to President Pudding Pop.

Yup.

This is the parent group who got it DONE, their timeline is worth a look-see and a follow, especially if you’re a parent.

"This gave me the biggest smile of my week. Thank YOU Friend!" 🚨BREAKING🚨 New FOIA response reveals texts between the CDC Director & Randi Weingarten & Becky Pringle, showing close collaboration prior to the CDC's 2021 school reopening guidance. pic.twitter.com/wvyWVDmcet — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) June 2, 2023

Thank you, FRIEND.

Friend.

Told you, infuriating.

No wonder Walensky bolted.

***

Related:

Joe Scarborough claims Biden has gotten more done than ANY president since Reagan and HOO boy

Why lie? I just want to keep giving Democrats/Lefties/Progs the middle finger

LOL-AWKWARD: Liz Cheney SO sadly meaningless now journos forget it was WYOMING that fired her

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!