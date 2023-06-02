So either The Hill is really really really bad at their job (which is totally possible) OR Liz Cheney is so absolutely forgettable even the media have forgotten which state she used to represent.

We should probably embrace the power of AND.

You’d think with the whooping Liz took in Wyoming (lost by almost 40 points!) people might remember her but apparently, not. This is too funny.

Yes, guys, it’s a W state, but you picked the wrong one.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wi.), a longtime critic of former President Trump, said that she has not ruled out a 2024 bid for president. https://t.co/2NAxONg0Wh — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2023

Wyoming. Not Wisconsin. Doorknobs.

Here’s the screenshot for when (if?!) they figure out how stupid they look.

Note, it’s also in the body of the story so it’s not just a typo.

Umm, wrong state, geniuses. And not just a headline typo. pic.twitter.com/Vu1ZzckEmv — M-Dub 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@WIclassic) June 2, 2023

They’re so jacked she still opposes Trump (and that she might run in 2024) they couldn’t bother to make sure they didn’t make total fools of themselves. Ok, so to be fair, it’s not like Liz really spent that much time in the state she alleged was her home, but c’mon.

First of all, the abbreviation for Wyoming is "WY", not "WI." "WI" is Wisconsin. Second of all, my labradoodle has a better chance of earning the Republican nomination than Liz "Carpetbagger" Cheney. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 2, 2023

Wisconsin? …. Either way toast.. — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) June 2, 2023

Summer intern? WY — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 2, 2023

I didn't realize that she represented Wisconsin. The standard for journalists has really dropped. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) June 2, 2023

A net -36 favorability and she considering? Guess she's looking for some of that sweet campaign cash. pic.twitter.com/dJIAe1VXGY — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 2, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We didn’t think it was possible for there to be a negative poll rating but we’ll leave it up to the woman who lost by nearly 40 points in Wyoming to be the one to find that out.

Which state?! 🤔 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge 🧀 (@wiz_political) June 2, 2023

Cheney was born in Madison, but was not a rep from Wisconsin @thehill. Her candidacy is so promising they can’t even remember the state she represented! https://t.co/r6Bqh7XqFQ pic.twitter.com/anAaX3vAsP — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 2, 2023

Ain’t it great? Well, unless you’re Lyin’ Liz.

