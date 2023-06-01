It may sound harsh but watching these women cry and complain about living in dangerous Oakland knowing they more than likely voted for the very policies that make living there so horrible? Not feeling a ton of sympathy for either of them. They could absolutely vote for new leadership that would go a long way in dealing with the crime they’re afraid of, but that would be voting for big-mean white supremacists or whatever. Women like this have spent so much time patting themselves on the backs for supporting equitable politics that they’ve sort of forgotten why the laws were what they were before.

When you put criminals ahead of victims because you’re obsessed with identity politics, this is what you end up with. Every time.

Watch:

Oaklanders like these "women" made their bed with the criminals; now it's only proper they lie in it. They were warned, yet they voted blue no matter who. Spare me the crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/aHBimZ1iYQ — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) June 1, 2023

Maybe stop being a Lefty and vote for common sense? Just a thought.

Now, to be fair, these women may not be of the Leftist persuasion … but that they’re in Oakland we’re willing to bet they are.

It amazes me how people that refuse to even consider voting for a different party for decades are shocked when things don’t change and only get worse. pic.twitter.com/nEe5gkan7p — Suaerp (@Preaus) June 1, 2023

Keep voting blue. Surely repeating the same cycle will eventually work right? — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) June 1, 2023

Totally.

“Systemic Violence” now? Well then — Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) June 1, 2023

I wonder what is the disconnect. How do they still not see that it's democratic policies that ruin cities? — Kat Kanada (@KatrinaPanova) June 1, 2023

They always find a way to blame something other than how they vote.

Systemic violence?

No, it’s the people you put in power who care more about criminals than victims. Simple.

Their vote has come home to roost and is effecting them personally. — Debbie Huff (@georgiagirl211) June 1, 2023

And they will continue to vote the same way 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Chris (@MarriedMilitary) June 1, 2023

And that’s the sad reality of Lefty white women.

They’ll keep voting for things that hurt them and their families because it makes them feel important or like they did something for the little people.

***

