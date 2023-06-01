Let us preface this by saying this editor will support any Republican candidate over Biden. Trump, DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy, Haley, Pence … heck, even Christie. Honestly, each and every Republican candidate who has jumped into the ring so far (and who is about to jump in) would do a far better job than President Sippy Cup. And while we know it’s Primary season (yay) and there will be barbs tossed back and forth, this was just silly and honestly backfired on Steven Cheung.

Debate policy folks, Americans need that.

We don’t need dunks on Twitter, we get plenty of those already.

Especially when those dunks don’t go well.

C’mon.

That’s the luggage compartment, bro.

Yikes.

Boom.

There it is.

What she said, all day.

And ultimately, that’s the problem. Americans don’t need to be entertained, they need help. They need meaningful debate from meaningful candidates who give a damn about this country, not silly digs at one another.

Let’s hope the candidates start paying attention.

***

***

