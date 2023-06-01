Let us preface this by saying this editor will support any Republican candidate over Biden. Trump, DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy, Haley, Pence … heck, even Christie. Honestly, each and every Republican candidate who has jumped into the ring so far (and who is about to jump in) would do a far better job than President Sippy Cup. And while we know it’s Primary season (yay) and there will be barbs tossed back and forth, this was just silly and honestly backfired on Steven Cheung.

Debate policy folks, Americans need that.

We don’t need dunks on Twitter, we get plenty of those already.

Especially when those dunks don’t go well.

SPOTTED: Tiny @RonDeSantis Super PAC bus broke down on the side of the road in Des Moines. Always Broke Down. pic.twitter.com/Nndl4rCdLN — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 1, 2023

C’mon.

That’s the luggage compartment, bro.

SPOTTED: Steven Cheung standing alone in the middle of the road in Des Moines. Watching people unloading luggage from a bus… Wishing he could hitch a ride. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yz1DZvEvfu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2023

Yikes.

That's a luggage compartment, genius. And they're parked across the street from a hotel. Why do you have to lie? — OutbackJon (@OutbackJon) June 1, 2023

You know what conservatives in CA need? We need for you guys to stop acting like frat boys and realize what we are all dealing with every day and grow up and take this election seriously. It's not about your egos or even about buses. This is about our lives — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 1, 2023

Boom.

There it is.

What she said, all day.

It looks like they are loading or unloading luggage from the luggage compartment. You’ve seen a bus before? You do know the engine is in the back? — Dan Murphy (@CNCSwiss) June 1, 2023

You should delete this, because it’s dishonest and it makes you look stupid. Perhaps you *are* stupid, but you should still delete it. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) June 1, 2023

The engine is in the back, Gomer.

🤡 — Slainté 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@TMichaelByrne1) June 1, 2023

That’s the luggage compartment

And they were in Cedar Rapids last night, not Des Moines — Beth Mushin (@beth_mushin) June 1, 2023

Is that supposed to be meaningful? Because it isn’t. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) June 1, 2023

And ultimately, that’s the problem. Americans don’t need to be entertained, they need help. They need meaningful debate from meaningful candidates who give a damn about this country, not silly digs at one another.

Let’s hope the candidates start paying attention.

