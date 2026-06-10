Karmelo Anthony Verdict Shatters Jasmine Crockett
Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems...
Here's Elizabeth Warren Encouraging Female Accusers to Come Forward and Tell Their Side...
Noted Legal Scholar Cardi B Is BIG MAD That Murderer Karmelo Anthony Is...
Ro Khanna Defends Nazi-Tattooed Candidate by Attacking Professor’s Tenure: 'We Need Higher...
Jonathan Turley Details Resume of Maine Senate Candidate Dems Are Lining Up Behind
Platner Will 'Dominate' Collins in Debate, Says Kasky — Just Like He Dominated...
Just Make the Recipes, Not the Raunch: Blue Apron Goes Full Gross for...
Chicken Coup at the VP Mansion: JD Vance’s Epic American-Made Coop Goes Viral
The Today Show's Spin on Platner's Tattoo Helps Explain 'Why People Rightfully Hate...
'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner
Nothing Concerning Here: Platner Brushes Off Nazi Tattoo, Abuse, and Adultery in Cringey...
VIP
Will the REAL James Talarico Please Stand Up!? (Texas-Sized Flip-Flopping in Progress)
Jasmine Crockett Hijacks Grieving Metcalf Family’s Pain Insisting Black Women Suffer More...

Ilhan Omar's 'Go Back' Taunt at Nancy Mace Explodes in Ironic Backlash

justmindy
justmindy | 1:54 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Nancy Mace lost her primary last night, so she took to X to post a gracious message conceding defeat.

Advertisement

Of course, graceless Ilhan Omar had to weigh in.

Listen, don't give us any ideas, Ilhan.

Then, Omar turned her comments off. Coward.

She couldn't turn off those quote tweets though!

Never change George.

The sooner, the better.

She needs to watch what she wishes for.

America will even provide her with a first class ticket. 

Recommended

Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems and Fraud Ring Any Bells?
Doug P.
Advertisement

What a great day that would be. 

Bookmark this one.

Who has received princess treatment in America.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILHAN OMAR NANCY MACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems and Fraud Ring Any Bells?
Doug P.
Noted Legal Scholar Cardi B Is BIG MAD That Murderer Karmelo Anthony Is Being 'Made an Example'
Grateful Calvin
'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner
Grateful Calvin
Here's Elizabeth Warren Encouraging Female Accusers to Come Forward and Tell Their Side of the Story
Doug P.
Ro Khanna Defends Nazi-Tattooed Candidate by Attacking Professor’s Tenure: 'We Need Higher Standards'
justmindy
Chicken Coup at the VP Mansion: JD Vance’s Epic American-Made Coop Goes Viral
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems and Fraud Ring Any Bells? Doug P.
Advertisement