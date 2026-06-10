Ilhan Omar's 'Go Back' Taunt at Nancy Mace Explodes in Ironic Backlash

Nancy Mace lost her primary last night, so she took to X to post a gracious message conceding defeat.

Headed back to the private sector at the end of this term, as the Founders intended.



When I ran in 2020 I said I'd only serve 3 terms and my time is up. It's truly been an immense honor and I wouldn't trade it for anything else. https://t.co/4mjcGRjcUY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 10, 2026

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Of course, graceless Ilhan Omar had to weigh in.

One-way ticket to where you came from with your name on it, Nancy. 👋🏽 https://t.co/BatJpJ352D — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2026

Listen, don't give us any ideas, Ilhan.

Then, Omar turned her comments off. Coward.

She couldn't turn off those quote tweets though!

This Somali brother f****r wants to talk about one way tickets to where one comes from???!!!



Are you kidding me??? https://t.co/5c58djpZ7A — George Santos (@Georgesantos) June 10, 2026

Never change George.

We can get you one too.



Today would be great. https://t.co/PvPYt7RmE0 — MuthaPNW 🌲🦅🇺🇸 (@muthaPNW) June 10, 2026

The sooner, the better.

Be careful what you cast, naturalized lying citizen. https://t.co/7lO0lB5FUV — Margo (@MargoinWNC) June 10, 2026

She needs to watch what she wishes for.

Listen my bimbo and you shall hear: that's the sound of Somalia calling you home. https://t.co/Pgcvss2REj pic.twitter.com/4Fr1Vb3myu — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 10, 2026

America will even provide her with a first class ticket.

Woman from Somalia says this.

Interesting concept. https://t.co/KYOtxBE9yj — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 10, 2026

This woman doesn't realize or care how much she's hated by most Americans.



She must go back to jail then back to Somalia, and she MUST be removed from our government along with EVERY other foreign born person. https://t.co/PCioIFV352 — CondoKat (@CondoKat) June 10, 2026

What a great day that would be.

One-way ticket to where you came from with your name on it, terrorist. 👋 https://t.co/GLKx32GOhT — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) June 10, 2026

Imagine not getting the irony here. Gonna save this one for the future. https://t.co/oYyzarVYjp — The New Englander (@RBerestka) June 10, 2026

Bookmark this one.

Hey @IlhanMN same can be said for you in a few months https://t.co/55GmqmrR5p — Joe Solimeno (@JoeStatMan64) June 10, 2026

At least she’s from The US. How about your one way ticket? It’s coming ….. https://t.co/SXddZZmi7m — FemalePatriot (@DownForceVIP) June 10, 2026

This is pretty rich coming from a Somalian https://t.co/AWcE9ywojO — Bob (@BobDC2018) June 10, 2026

Who has received princess treatment in America.

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