Ilhan Omar's 'Go Back' Taunt at Nancy Mace Explodes in Ironic Backlash

Nancy Mace lost her primary last night, so she took to X to post a gracious message conceding defeat.
Headed back to the private sector at the end of this term, as the Founders intended.— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 10, 2026
When I ran in 2020 I said I'd only serve 3 terms and my time is up. It's truly been an immense honor and I wouldn't trade it for anything else. https://t.co/4mjcGRjcUY
Of course, graceless Ilhan Omar had to weigh in.
One-way ticket to where you came from with your name on it, Nancy. 👋🏽 https://t.co/BatJpJ352D— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2026
Listen, don't give us any ideas, Ilhan.
Then, Omar turned her comments off. Coward.
She couldn't turn off those quote tweets though!
This Somali brother f****r wants to talk about one way tickets to where one comes from???!!!— George Santos (@Georgesantos) June 10, 2026
Are you kidding me??? https://t.co/5c58djpZ7A
Never change George.
We can get you one too.— MuthaPNW 🌲🦅🇺🇸 (@muthaPNW) June 10, 2026
Today would be great. https://t.co/PvPYt7RmE0
The sooner, the better.
Be careful what you cast, naturalized lying citizen. https://t.co/7lO0lB5FUV— Margo (@MargoinWNC) June 10, 2026
She needs to watch what she wishes for.
Listen my bimbo and you shall hear: that's the sound of Somalia calling you home. https://t.co/Pgcvss2REj pic.twitter.com/4Fr1Vb3myu— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 10, 2026
America will even provide her with a first class ticket.
Woman from Somalia says this.— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 10, 2026
Interesting concept. https://t.co/KYOtxBE9yj
This woman doesn't realize or care how much she's hated by most Americans.— CondoKat (@CondoKat) June 10, 2026
She must go back to jail then back to Somalia, and she MUST be removed from our government along with EVERY other foreign born person. https://t.co/PCioIFV352
What a great day that would be.
One-way ticket to where you came from with your name on it, terrorist. 👋 https://t.co/GLKx32GOhT— Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) June 10, 2026
Imagine not getting the irony here. Gonna save this one for the future. https://t.co/oYyzarVYjp— The New Englander (@RBerestka) June 10, 2026
Bookmark this one.
Hey @IlhanMN same can be said for you in a few months https://t.co/55GmqmrR5p— Joe Solimeno (@JoeStatMan64) June 10, 2026
At least she’s from The US. How about your one way ticket? It’s coming ….. https://t.co/SXddZZmi7m— FemalePatriot (@DownForceVIP) June 10, 2026
This is pretty rich coming from a Somalian https://t.co/AWcE9ywojO— Bob (@BobDC2018) June 10, 2026
Who has received princess treatment in America.
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