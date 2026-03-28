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Daughter of Somali War Criminal Turned Millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams America as 'Authoritarian'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on March 28, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If this doesn't make your blood boil, check your pulse.

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Allegedly, her father was a war criminal who fled to America because the people in his own country hated him. America opened its doors to this family. She's a Congresswoman making very good money. In fact, she's now a millionaire. And she has the nerve to say America is now 'authoritarian'. The easy way to prove she is wrong is she is saying that and will face no consequences. 

This woman doesn't deserve to be an elected official or even American. 

She should take her millions and go back to Somalia and make her country great. Sounds like an excellent plan. 

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She doesn't honestly believe that. She just hates America and wants to do anything she can to destroy it, divide its citizens and just generally make it a worse place to live.

She shouldn't be.

What a dream that would be!



 

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