Daughter of Somali War Criminal Turned Millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams America as 'Authoritarian'

If this doesn't make your blood boil, check your pulse.

Ilhan Omar, the daughter of a high-ranking colonel who served under the dictator Mohamed Siad Barre, fled war-torn Somalia to come to America.



She just slandered America as being authoritarian.



Can’t make this up.pic.twitter.com/UJIsugnK9i — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 28, 2026

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Allegedly, her father was a war criminal who fled to America because the people in his own country hated him. America opened its doors to this family. She's a Congresswoman making very good money. In fact, she's now a millionaire. And she has the nerve to say America is now 'authoritarian'. The easy way to prove she is wrong is she is saying that and will face no consequences.

At the “No Kings” protest rally in Minnesota, Somali refugee turned Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar slanders the United States suggesting it isn’t a beacon of hope but instead “autoritarism.”



She is living the American Dream and yet she criticizes our country. pic.twitter.com/f2HlKFcT3k — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2026

This woman doesn't deserve to be an elected official or even American.

Comrade Elmi,



Your father, maybe your grandfather as well, were war criminals.



You are not a refugee.



You were able to sneak into the U.S. under false pretenses. https://t.co/PBy1E4KaMP — Nomesane (@mongotoo88) March 28, 2026

@IlhanMN you slander America but yet your *ss is still here. We will help you pack and buy you a one way ticket. WE DO NOT WANT YOU HERE. GTFO https://t.co/AI9zpJEE6G — ChiefsChic (@jody36596355) March 28, 2026

She should take her millions and go back to Somalia and make her country great. Sounds like an excellent plan.

Why move to the US if it’s an authoritarian state? If I honestly believed that, my butt would be on the first flight back to the country of my birth. https://t.co/nYjxh3b9ub — Average but Informed 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@CanadianRoots) March 28, 2026

She doesn't honestly believe that. She just hates America and wants to do anything she can to destroy it, divide its citizens and just generally make it a worse place to live.

Daughter of a Somali colonel under a dictator, flees the wreckage, then calls America authoritarian? That’s not irony, it’s a lobotomy. She’s biting the hand that fed her steak while she was starving for freedom. Absolute, unadulterated fraud. Go home—oh wait. — Joe Cool (@JoeCool2021) March 28, 2026

Why is she still allowed in this country?? How many different types of fraud must one commit? https://t.co/px12ny1iNr — F-15 Eagle Vet🇺🇸 (@F15sRdaBest) March 28, 2026

She shouldn't be.

Isn’t she supposed to be in handcuffs on her way to dirty Somalia ? https://t.co/vasElGXRUb — Liza (@EmpressLiza13) March 28, 2026

What a dream that would be!









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