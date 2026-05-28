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‘This Can’t Be Real’: James Talarico's 'Top vs. Bottom' Mailer Ignites Endless Mockery on X

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A former Jeopardy Champ went to bat for James Talarico today, and well, that went very sideways.

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Um, about Talarico and being straight.

This was a mailer voters in Texas have started receiving. Talarico is never, ever beating the allegations. Where is his 'girlfriend', by the way? Was she at his victory party? Has she been on the campaign trail with him, at all?

Oh, for those who think this might be fake, Talarico also made an ad.

Top or bottom? Yikes!

Oh, it's real.

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Even Senator Cruz can't believe it's true. Heh.

People have thoughts.

That's an interesting theory. This mailer just seems too obvious to be an oops!

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That's a good point. 

He needs better campaign advisors.

Maybe they know he has no chance so they are at least going to have fun with it. 

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2026 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS LGBTQ+ JAMES TALARICO

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