‘This Can’t Be Real’: James Talarico's 'Top vs. Bottom' Mailer Ignites Endless Mockery on X

A former Jeopardy Champ went to bat for James Talarico today, and well, that went very sideways.

There are Democrats who worry AOC can’t be elected president because she’s a Latina woman. Or Pete Buttigieg because he’s gay.



This is a helpful reminder that Republicans will go completely apes**t if you nominate a straight cis decent white guy too. https://t.co/Gpo0FbURQL — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 27, 2026

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Um, about Talarico and being straight.

This was a mailer voters in Texas have started receiving. Talarico is never, ever beating the allegations. Where is his 'girlfriend', by the way? Was she at his victory party? Has she been on the campaign trail with him, at all?

Oh, for those who think this might be fake, Talarico also made an ad.

He even says ithttps://t.co/Pmk8FQY1AA — RawNewbie (@RawNewbie) May 28, 2026

Top or bottom? Yikes!

There is no way this Talarico mailer could be real. It's as if Tobias Fünke ran for Senate in Texas. https://t.co/rgnLdagFBe — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 28, 2026

Oh, it's real.

Talarico’s campaign message is that he’s a bottom? Fascinating. https://t.co/16ZPcAEe9X — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 28, 2026

Can this possibly be real? https://t.co/9cy6VwUGr1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 28, 2026

Even Senator Cruz can't believe it's true. Heh.

Talarico is definitely a bottom. https://t.co/zMtQ3C4TWy — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) May 28, 2026

People have thoughts.

We can’t let the power bottoms win in Texas.



Vote for packin Paxton. We’re all tops now. https://t.co/XmMCJesuYw — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) May 28, 2026

I’m convinced that when you’re a repressed homosexual, you let it “leak” out in all sorts of absurd ways, to signal to other gays, who then treat you as such, which is how you attract them without admitting it or having a grindr profile or whatever. He’s sending out a bat signal. https://t.co/dBKoPJGPXW — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) May 28, 2026

That's an interesting theory. This mailer just seems too obvious to be an oops!

lol I knew Talarico's campaign was going to be full of chuckles but this soon? Can't wait for more laughs — Juan Seguin (@WARdotEXE) May 28, 2026

Ok, so all of our brains have been permanently internet/meme/twitter poisoned, and immediately go the same place.



I have no frame of reference anymore - will this play the same way with normal voters? https://t.co/Ue9z6N1LOq — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 28, 2026

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That's a good point.

Who knew @GayPatriot was writing campaign ads now? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 28, 2026

No way this is real, I refuse to believe anyone sane thought that was a good idea. — kalisz2137 🛷💉🪺 (@kalisz2137) May 28, 2026

He needs better campaign advisors.

His campaign must HATE him — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2026

Maybe they know he has no chance so they are at least going to have fun with it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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