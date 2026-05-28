‘This Can’t Be Real’: James Talarico's 'Top vs. Bottom' Mailer Ignites Endless Mockery on X

A former Jeopardy Champ went to bat for James Talarico today, and well, that went very sideways.
There are Democrats who worry AOC can’t be elected president because she’s a Latina woman. Or Pete Buttigieg because he’s gay.— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 27, 2026
This is a helpful reminder that Republicans will go completely apes**t if you nominate a straight cis decent white guy too. https://t.co/Gpo0FbURQL
Um, about Talarico and being straight.
“straight” pic.twitter.com/QxhUQuTTKt— Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) May 28, 2026
This was a mailer voters in Texas have started receiving. Talarico is never, ever beating the allegations. Where is his 'girlfriend', by the way? Was she at his victory party? Has she been on the campaign trail with him, at all?
Oh, for those who think this might be fake, Talarico also made an ad.
He even says ithttps://t.co/Pmk8FQY1AA— RawNewbie (@RawNewbie) May 28, 2026
Top or bottom? Yikes!
There is no way this Talarico mailer could be real. It's as if Tobias Fünke ran for Senate in Texas. https://t.co/rgnLdagFBe— Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 28, 2026
Oh, it's real.
Talarico’s campaign message is that he’s a bottom? Fascinating. https://t.co/16ZPcAEe9X— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 28, 2026
New meme just dropped. https://t.co/V6t2iE54vj pic.twitter.com/6ANwmyyzt9— J. Wargo (@Y_SWargo) May 28, 2026
May 28, 2026
Can this possibly be real? https://t.co/9cy6VwUGr1— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 28, 2026
Even Senator Cruz can't believe it's true. Heh.
Talarico is definitely a bottom. https://t.co/zMtQ3C4TWy— WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) May 28, 2026
People have thoughts.
We can’t let the power bottoms win in Texas.— bumbadum (@bumbadum14) May 28, 2026
Vote for packin Paxton. We’re all tops now. https://t.co/XmMCJesuYw
I’m convinced that when you’re a repressed homosexual, you let it “leak” out in all sorts of absurd ways, to signal to other gays, who then treat you as such, which is how you attract them without admitting it or having a grindr profile or whatever. He’s sending out a bat signal. https://t.co/dBKoPJGPXW— Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) May 28, 2026
That's an interesting theory. This mailer just seems too obvious to be an oops!
lol I knew Talarico's campaign was going to be full of chuckles but this soon? Can't wait for more laughs— Juan Seguin (@WARdotEXE) May 28, 2026
Ok, so all of our brains have been permanently internet/meme/twitter poisoned, and immediately go the same place.— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 28, 2026
I have no frame of reference anymore - will this play the same way with normal voters? https://t.co/Ue9z6N1LOq
That's a good point.
Words, I need words. https://t.co/CxHSK4C15Q— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 28, 2026
Who knew @GayPatriot was writing campaign ads now?— DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 28, 2026
May 28, 2026
No way this is real, I refuse to believe anyone sane thought that was a good idea.— kalisz2137 🛷💉🪺 (@kalisz2137) May 28, 2026
He needs better campaign advisors.
His campaign must HATE him— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2026
Maybe they know he has no chance so they are at least going to have fun with it.
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