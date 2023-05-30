As Twitchy readers know, AOC is not happy with the hilarious parody who is better at being her than she is because she decided to whine-tweet about it openly. Forget the parody literally has the word PARODY in it, and while she has a silver badge as a government official, the parody has a blue one … apparently Sandy is worried people will think the parody, who tweets really stupid but hilarious stuff, is her.

Maybe if she herself didn’t act like such a parody in the first place?

Anywho … this is the tweet that started it:

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2023

As you can imagine, the mockery has been OFF THE CHARTS on Twitter. And while some of the individual tweets have indeed been brutal, this trend of various accounts mocking her actual tweet? *CHEF’S KISS*

Not to mention it’s trending.

Take a look:

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating Cobra and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Cobra is assessing with his team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) May 30, 2023

Poor Cobra.

But wait, there’s more!

FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating Calvin and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Calvin is assessing with his team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. https://t.co/9lo7VwpyXf pic.twitter.com/wWH6MXcShS — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 30, 2023

FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating Vincent and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Vincent is assessing with his team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. https://t.co/2w846DMQXg pic.twitter.com/XzxOFu9UFW — Vincent Charles: Rei Di Tutto, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 30, 2023

The imagery with this one … EL OH EL.

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating the Yonkaholic and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Yonk is assessing with his team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful https://t.co/6K3b4XGOa0 pic.twitter.com/JrZrjJLICd — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) May 30, 2023

See why it’s trending?

FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating Empath and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Empath is assessing with her team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. https://t.co/6MgX3r2WY7 pic.twitter.com/QesqfO36Kv — An Angry Empath: Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) May 30, 2023

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. @GovKathyHochul has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. https://t.co/4GRVE9phls — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovernorHoechul) May 30, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA.

We had no idea there was a Hochul parody. Too funny.

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 30, 2023

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — George Hill (@ghnynex) May 30, 2023

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating Fae and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Cobra is assessing with his team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. https://t.co/6MjyPiqOqo — Sky Blue (@Black_Handfish) May 30, 2023

Getting the picture?

FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating Little Wiener and going viral. The Twitter CEO has ignored it. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. Little wiener is assessing with his team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see pic.twitter.com/AVR9wzc3Z2 — Dutch Rapper Lil’ Wiener (@GayLittleWiener) May 30, 2023

NOT THE WIENER DOG!

*FYI there’s a fake account on here that says such stupid things you might actually think it’s me. I am assessing with my team if I should evaluate my whole life and stop making this so easy for parody accounts. Fixed that for you 👍🏻 — Jaremy Clerkson (Parody) (@Jaremy_Clerkson) May 30, 2023

Oof.

Twitter … gotta love it.

Unless, of course, you’re AOC right now.

When the parody is better than the original… — Myself (@Bostondotcon) May 30, 2023

And that’s the REAL problem.

