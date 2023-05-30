As Twitchy readers know, AOC is not happy with the hilarious parody who is better at being her than she is because she decided to whine-tweet about it openly. Forget the parody literally has the word PARODY in it, and while she has a silver badge as a government official, the parody has a blue one … apparently Sandy is worried people will think the parody, who tweets really stupid but hilarious stuff, is her.

Maybe if she herself didn’t act like such a parody in the first place?

Anywho … this is the tweet that started it:

As you can imagine, the mockery has been OFF THE CHARTS on Twitter. And while some of the individual tweets have indeed been brutal, this trend of various accounts mocking her actual tweet? *CHEF’S KISS*

Not to mention it’s trending.

Take a look:

Poor Cobra.

But wait, there’s more!

Trending

The imagery with this one … EL OH EL.

See why it’s trending?

HA HA HA HA HA.

We had no idea there was a Hochul parody. Too funny.

Getting the picture?

NOT THE WIENER DOG!

Oof.

Twitter … gotta love it.

Unless, of course, you’re AOC right now.

And that’s the REAL problem.

***

***

