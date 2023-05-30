Pretending to be MAGA? Democrats are scared.

And they should be.

Sure, right now the Trump and DeSantis camps are at one another’s throats HOWEVER, both candidates are strong enough to worry our pals on the Left. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be working so hard to make the Right fight. We’ve heard about these sorts of accounts for years, and we all know Obama had his OFA (Organizing For America) group which is probably where this sort of sneaky, underhanded, weak, lame-AF nonsense started.

And it really is sneaky, underhanded, weak, and lame AF.

MAGA Catholic got exposed as a Democrat Operative and deleted his account. pic.twitter.com/JTEmaPVZTA — Follow The White Rabbit 🌼 (@WhereIsTruth23) May 30, 2023

We looked to see what this account has been up to and yeah … definitely working to divide and make MAGA look bad.

That was this account’s whole ‘deal’.

What is even the point of this revisionism? You realize people can look up what you said at the time about what DeSantis was doing? pic.twitter.com/qZPyd2qyA2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 22, 2023

It looks like it was first exposed here?

You're going to love this pic.twitter.com/IgcfmefWSs — Sean C. (@frice102) May 30, 2023

Now, you’d think they’d be smart enough to check a timeline, maybe check some tweets before pretending to be a MAGA Catholic but … nope.

This is just lazy.

C’mon, man.

.@Daddy38456 is a Democrat hack seeking to undermine the GOP. https://t.co/IPPWtDeZrd — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) May 30, 2023

Undermine and divide.

Yup.

Did @daddy38456 just delete their account after being outed as a dem op? pic.twitter.com/yEQ5J4Pku0 — Stan (@bigredpossum) May 30, 2023

It would appear so, yes.

One wonders if he was being paid.

Or she?

And by whom.

If you’re a true Catholic or Christian, then you know @daddy38456 isn’t one. “You shall know them by their fruits.” He is impugning our religion & our God by using “Catholic” in his handle. He is neither Catholic nor Christian. His commentary is anti-Christian, & we as… — R. Roz (@reeseonable) May 29, 2023

It just goes to show, if someone or something seems too good or too bad to be true, it probably isn’t.

Keep your heads on a swivel out there, Righties. It’s only gonna get bumpier from here on out.

And remember, they WANT US to fight.

Clearly.

Editor’s note: We were mistaken, it was thousands not tens of thousands of followers so we updated our headline. Thank you! – sj

