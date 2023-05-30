Gavin Newsom really should worry about his own state, it’s falling apart. Literally.

Not to mention, why is he doing this all of the time? Constant attacks on Florida and DeSantis as his own state burns, falls apart, loses insurers and continues to bleed citizens, and for what? Unless, of course, he thinks there’s a chance they really won’t run Biden again and he wants the nod.

That’s the only explanation we can come up with.

That, or he’s just a raging, annoying troll on Twitter:

Happening now: California Governor Gavin Newsom completely embarrasses himself on Twitter. In a post last night he claimed the shooting in Florida happened because of a law that Ron Desantis signed in April that no longer requires a permit to carry a concealed firearm. He was… pic.twitter.com/ib2FAYMg1d — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 30, 2023

Funny how he’s blaming a gun law that isn’t even in effect yet.

RedSteeze also chimed in:

But you know, FLORIDA! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

What a maroon.

He's an idiot. Look how he runs his own state. No wonder people are flooding out of there. pic.twitter.com/5pWv9eF8zm — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) May 30, 2023

With people moving out of Cali in droves, I would think this guy would focus on his state, but instead he has an opinion on everything but. — Ken Swift (@kenswift) May 30, 2023

All they do is lie! 👎 — FidoSysop (@FidoSysop) May 30, 2023

A Florida concealed weapons course training is just basically who you can shoot, where you can shoot them and where you can bring a gun. Not a safety or training course in using a gun. Also Federal background checks are still in place. It’s not a purchasing background check, it’s… — JR Texas (@JRTexas12) May 30, 2023

But DeSantis! Disney! Mickey! ORANGE MAN BAD!

Democrats don’t have time for common sense or reality, everything they do, everything they believe, is based on their own ideas and narratives that have nothing to do with reality.

