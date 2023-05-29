Matthew Yglesias thought he really had a GOTCHA with this tweet.

Turns out he did not, like at all.

This is how these things normally go for Matty but this time he tried picking a fight with the richest man in the world who has made it his life’s work to support free speech. Guess Matt thinks Elon Musk should have broken the law or something.

Take a look:

I’m a free speech absolutist https://t.co/3p9o1Ugva5 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 28, 2023

Bro.

It wasn’t like they had a choice – businesses that like to stay in business typically obey the law.

Crazy, we know.

Twitter is a privately held company. I, personally, would not censor Slow Boring content at the request of foreign authoritarian governments even if that cost me some money. https://t.co/cFnLiLKLC8 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 28, 2023

… even if that cost me some money.

He doesn’t get it.

So, Elon was good enough to explain it to him.

Sort of.

You’re such a numbskull. Please point out where we had an actual choice and we will reverse it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2023

Not a great idea to pick a fight with Elon about free speech. Just sayin’.

Numbskull.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Look, I’m not the one who bought Twitter amidst a blaze of proclamations about free speech principles. Obviously you’re within your rights to run your business however you want. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 28, 2023

He had to obey the law.

Dude.

Take the L.

Oh, haha. You mean the platform complied with local laws? I thought you meant Elon just censored people he disliked. Ya know, like Twitter's previous owners? pic.twitter.com/ntmCDQCEMH — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) May 28, 2023

Matty loved former Twitter where the people he disagreed with didn’t have much of a voice if any at all.

Do you understand what the alternative is in those nations who govern their own laws? — an analytical mind (@analyticalposts) May 28, 2023

All Elon is said is, Looking at the local laws, after consulting attorneys things that we can allow we are allowing,in Twitter. things we can fight for free speech via courts / legal system we are doing so. Things don't don't even have option is what u asking for. — Doge-1 (@MarsDoge1) May 29, 2023

BUT BUT BUT … TRUMP!

Did you expect him to own a multi-billion dollar company, and… immediately refuse to obey the law in every country, and all that would entail? If so to what end? And since you're an absolutist, how did you expect him to address spoken threats of violence, and the moral and… — Kimberly McCoy (@Serenity3000) May 28, 2023

Numbskull 🤣🥳🍿 — Ann-Marie Michaels (@cheeseslave2) May 28, 2023

That one’s gonna stick.

At least we hope it does.

