The first name that comes to mind when we all think of masculinity is David French.

TOTALLY. Every single time.

Stop laughing. Ok, fine, laugh. We did.

And we get it, the New York Times hired him so he would write whiny stuff about right-wing culture but c’mon with this … really?

“Traditional masculinity says that people should meet a challenge with a level head and firm convictions,” says @DavidAFrench. “Right-wing culture says that everything is an emergency, and is to be combated with relentless trolling and hyperbolic insults.” https://t.co/L0Znf6C7Dv — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 28, 2023

From the New York Times:

There is a certain irony in discussions of masculinity. The group that is most convinced of a crisis of masculinity, the American right, is also busy emasculating itself before our eyes. It correctly perceives that young men are facing an identity crisis, yet it is modeling precisely the wrong response. Instead, the new right chooses to shriek about “groomers” on Twitter. If you spend much time at all on right-wing social media — especially Twitter these days — or listening to right-wing news outlets, you’ll be struck by the sheer hysteria of the rhetoric, the hair-on-fire sense of emergency that seems to dominate all discourse.

David had to know he’d get a response from Josh Hawley … he’s all but picking a fight with him. He responded in kind:

David French takes a break from promoting drag queens to talk about masculinity 😂 https://t.co/Svu15TD4h5 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 28, 2023

Hard to blame Josh for responding since you know, David targeted him.

I write a piece about how the allegedly “manly” right is committed to petty trolling, and Hawley responds to the piece with petty trolling. Thank you, Senator, for demonstrating my point. https://t.co/lH4oeWZex7 — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 29, 2023

This reminds us of people who say stupid stuff and then play the victim when they’re called out for saying stupid stuff.

Thank you, David, for demonstrating our point.

Honestly, you trolled him first, David. Quit whining. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) May 29, 2023

Your first and biggest mistake is believing that you're worthy of anything more than contempt or mockery. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) May 29, 2023

You are so utterly broken — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) May 29, 2023

That or he knows his audience at the NYT and wants to keep writing for them. They love a self-hating, beaten down, sad ‘conservative’ man who is willing to attack other conservative men. There is nothing more entertaining for a typical Times’ reader.

No, man. You and Kinzinger were emasculating Hawley and he has every right to respond. Trolling is fair fame, but be honest when you are are a participant, sir . pic.twitter.com/fo5boqW7zF — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) May 29, 2023

You drink a case of Bud Light & then write this? — Pebo (@Pebo4Real) May 29, 2023

Why don't you stand up for women's sports David? Do believe that men should be able to to compete against women? — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) May 29, 2023

Because his new readers wouldn’t like that.

Duh.

***

Related:

Liz Cheney gets a NICE, refreshing glass of KARMA from Colorado College grads during commencement speech

Jonathan Turley SCHOOLS AOC (and John Fetterman, HA!) on the Constitution in politely vicious thread

The Lincoln Project BLISTERED for TOTALLY conserving conservatism by pushing to re-elect Biden

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!