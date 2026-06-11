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Ryan Grim: Republicans Looked Silly When ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Turned Out Not to Be a Swastika

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 11, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats in Maine, and across the country, have made it clear that they don't care if their candidate had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for nearly two decades. Voters have made up their minds that they're going to vote blue no matter who, so they can take back the Senate and tend to their priorities, which include impeaching President Donald Trump and not much else.

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Ryan Grim is a reporter at Drop Site News, and he has a hot new take on Graham Platner's tattoo. He says Republicans make themselves look ridiculous by claiming Platner has a Nazi tattoo, because when most people hear that, they assume it's a swastika. It's cool … it's not a swastika, it's a Totenkopf, a symbol of the SS.

If it were a swastika, they'd still be voting for him.

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Ace reporting, there.

When Republicans brought up the Nazi tattoo, Democrats thought it was a swastika. When it turned out it wasn't, they were like, yeah, whatever.

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Grim insists that Republicans look silly, even though no one on the Democratic side has denied the accusations that it's a Nazi tattoo. They just say he didn't know that when he got it, he was drunk, and he thought it looked cool. 

The people who don't know what a Totenkopf is are the same people who swore that the stage layout at CPAC in 2021 was meant to resemble a Germanic Odal rune.

But Republicans are the ones who look silly.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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