Ryan Grim: Republicans Looked Silly When ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Turned Out Not to Be a Swastika

Democrats in Maine, and across the country, have made it clear that they don't care if their candidate had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for nearly two decades. Voters have made up their minds that they're going to vote blue no matter who, so they can take back the Senate and tend to their priorities, which include impeaching President Donald Trump and not much else.

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Ryan Grim is a reporter at Drop Site News, and he has a hot new take on Graham Platner's tattoo. He says Republicans make themselves look ridiculous by claiming Platner has a Nazi tattoo, because when most people hear that, they assume it's a swastika. It's cool … it's not a swastika, it's a Totenkopf, a symbol of the SS.

It really is as simple as this for the vast majority of voters.



When you say “Nazi tattoo” normal people think swastika. Then people find out it’s this and the Republicans look silly. https://t.co/SuAKd016ef — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 11, 2026

If it were a swastika, they'd still be voting for him.

It’s the emblem of the Nazi guards at the death camps. Once you understand that it’s actually WORSE than a swastika. He chose THAT.



You can argue general ignorance of the symbol helps Platner, but you’re kind of a monster if you dismiss the fact of what it is. https://t.co/e9RXpiUZEv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 11, 2026

A tattoo from the death camps may actually be worse, but hey - it’s just a silly image, right?! — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 11, 2026

"People realize it's only the guards who ran the concentration camps and murdered the millions of Jews and Republicans look silly." — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) June 11, 2026

Not that it's the only reason not to vote for him, but this excuse is laughable. This isn't just the swastika, this is a symbol specifically for SS units. They were the elite Nazis. https://t.co/YFUPWcioY2 — Shalmaneser VI (@inarchus) June 11, 2026

Looks like something from the Grateful Dead — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 11, 2026

Ace reporting, there.

He knew it was a nazi tattoo and admitted it to his girlfriend. And this is worse than the swastika. The real question is why people like you are making this decision excuses for it. Is politics that important? — Jack Shandy (@JackShandy5) June 11, 2026

The Totenkopf is worse; it's not just a Nazi tattoo, it's an SS tattoo. — Tim Phares (@phares_tim) June 11, 2026

Do you have any idea how insanely stupid you sound. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) June 11, 2026

When Republicans brought up the Nazi tattoo, Democrats thought it was a swastika. When it turned out it wasn't, they were like, yeah, whatever.

Imagine posting this wildly embarrassing attempt to support an actual Nazi and thinking it's a good look 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 11, 2026

Your ability to rationalize is unparalleled. — Mark (@MarkInvicta) June 11, 2026

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You're an absolute fucking clown. I weep for your father and the abject shame at what you've become. — Combat Airlifter Greg (@GregTheTool1) June 11, 2026

Grim insists that Republicans look silly, even though no one on the Democratic side has denied the accusations that it's a Nazi tattoo. They just say he didn't know that when he got it, he was drunk, and he thought it looked cool.

The people who don't know what a Totenkopf is are the same people who swore that the stage layout at CPAC in 2021 was meant to resemble a Germanic Odal rune.

But Republicans are the ones who look silly.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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